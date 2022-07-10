ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes!

Cover picture for the article(Dragonfly photographed in West Seattle by Jerry Simmons) ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: From SDOT: “On Sunday, we will be doing some additional vegetation cleanup and landscape work on Olson Place SW between 1st Ave S and SW Roxbury. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 5 AM through 1 PM. Traffic...

4 trivia options and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by HD) Here’s what’s up in West Seattle for the hours ahead:. LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide is out to -4.0 feet at 11:06 am, so Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out today (now until 1 pm), at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) only, because of the ongoing beach closures south of Alki Point.
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Results of city’s ‘geoclean’ amid Harbor Avenue RVs

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Three reports, from Puget Sound to Longfellow Creek to Belvidere. We’re taking a quick mid-afternoon break from the rest of the news to show you these wildlife sightings:. We’ll have more low-low tide photos in a separate roundup tonight – thanks to those who’ve sent theirs...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Summer Fest street closures begin

As we’ve been reporting, West Seattle Summer Fest street closures are starting earlier than past years – and the first one is in place now: California SW is closed between SW Oregon and SW Genesee. This block is where you’ll find the main stage on Friday and Saturday,...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, July 13th. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is, so far, back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says...
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: About that giant cloud of smoke – residential fire in North Highline

10:21 AM: Thanks to everybody who’s sent photos of this (the one above is by Paul Weatherman) smoke cloud from a fire southeast of West Seattle. The problem with trying to sleuth this is that there are several calls on the logs on both sides of the city-limit line that could apply – but according to a tweet from WSDOT (thanks to @WestSeaWX for pointing us there), it’s a residential fire near Highway 509, which is blocked northbound near South Cloverdale as a result. It’s in the 10400 block of 8th Avenue South [map]. More as we get it.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: City Council finalizes recommendations – and, for Delridge, non-recommendation

As of minutes ago, the City Council is now officially on the record as supporting a West Seattle Junction tunnel station for Sound Transit light rail, and taking no position on a Delridge station/routing option. The unanimous vote was for the same resolution amended and passed by the Transportation and Utilities Committee last week (WSB coverage here). From the resolution as passed today, here’s what the city goes on record as saying about the West Seattle segment:
Key News Network

Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Rap Concert

Seattle, WA: At approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, multiple gunshots were reported fired during a rap concert located at the intersection of East Fir Street and 14th Street in the neighborhood of Yesler Terrace in the city of Seattle. People who were attending the concert began running to safety...
westsideseattle.com

LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County for executive tree protection order

We are writing to ask you to take immediate steps to protect King County's urban trees, and to investigate the removal of a White Center forest. We are a group of White Center neighbors and urban forest advocates. We know that you value and have worked hard for the environment, and we hope you will extend this care to forests in urban areas.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Downtown Seattle AT&T cell tower damaged in early morning fire

SEATTLE — An AT&T cell tower caught fire in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. The fire near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street was first reported around 3 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that the fire blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of 12th Ave South at South Lane Street.
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Contamination closure continues south of Alki Point

The signs are still up on the shoreline south of Alki Point, as the closure continues because of contamination from sewage pipes leaking at a nearby condo complex since last week. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB today that “As a precaution, signs are still in place. Water samples will be taken as soon as the property owner makes repairs to its side sewer. SPU has been notified that the repair work is scheduled for tomorrow.” So you’ll want to continue staying off those shores – from Constellation Park to the SW Andover access point – at least one more day. The Seattle Aquarium beach-naturalist program also has canceled its planned Constellation Park visit tomorrow (but will still have a presence at Lincoln Park, 9:30 am-1 pm Wednesday).
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER FEST COUNTDOWN: Early street closures Thursday, and other reminders

Time to step up the West Seattle Summer Fest previews, with the festival just a few days away. As previously previewed, the fun starts early, with what’s become unofficially known in recent years as Summer Fest Eve – this year, that’s Thursday (July 14th). One important thing to know this year is that the festival-zone streets are closing earlier than before. Executive director Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association – which presents the festival – says this is what you can expect:
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; stolen plants

AUTO-THEFT ATTEMPT: Erika has a report that also serves as an alert:. I live in a relatively quiet, but not dead street in Delridge neighborhood near Home Depot. Yesterday around 4pm, broad daylight and while we were home, someone (s) attempted to steal our Kia Sorento. In a span of 30 mins( time span caught by security camera in the neighborhood) they managed to smash my back window in, rip the steering column cover off to attempt to hotwire the car and also attempted to steal the catalytic converter.
visitseattle.org

The Beach is That Way

Nestled between rippling Puget Sound to the west and laid-back Lake Washington to the east, Seattle sometimes surprises even locals with its sheer wealth and variety of beautiful beaches. With more than 200 miles of shoreline, Seattle offers waterfront fun for every style, from laid-back lawns on Lake Washington with...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Update on the relocated, belated Caspian Terns

A week and a half ago, we published the answer to a question many West Seattle birdwatchers had been asking – where had all the Caspian Terns, squawking so distinctively as they flew over en route to a Duwamish River nesting spot, gone? Community naturalist Kersti Muul had tracked them to a new hangout atop a building on the south end of the downtown waterfront. Here’s what she has learned since then:
MyNorthwest

50+ shots fired during South Seattle concert

A concert at Washington Hall in South Seattle ended in gunfire on Sunday night, according to Seattle police and social media videos from the scene. Just before midnight on Sunday, Seattle police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Washington Hall, located at 153 14th Avenue in South Seattle.
seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Abby's 5 favorite spots in Bonney Lake

Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
BONNEY LAKE, WA

Community Policy