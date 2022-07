Rehoboth Beach is among several Sussex County areas now under quarantine to prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies. The Delaware Department of Agriculture issued the quarantine July 12 for Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Ocean View, Milford, and Seaford. Under the quarantine, officials said, residents, businesses, or municipalities cannot move any material or object that could harbor the pest without taking precautions to prevent the spread. Adult landerflies can fly, hop, or drop onto a vehicle allowing the pests to be transported to new areas where they can create new infestations.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO