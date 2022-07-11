ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Plane over intense Yosemite fire reportedly nearly struck by flying tree debris

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wildfire activity inside the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park is reportedly so intense it's lifting tree debris hundreds of feet into the air, causing at least one near-miss for firefighting aircraft. Radio traffic from a plane over the blaze Saturday documented the rare phenonemon: "Hey, just want...

