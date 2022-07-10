ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Today in Supreme Court History: July 10, 1832

By Josh Blackman
 4 days ago
7/10/1832: President Jackson vetoes the bill...

The Wisconsin Supreme Court Just Made Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a ruling which rendered most ballot drop boxes illegal in the state. The Court found that state law, which requires that mail-in ballots be delivered to a "mailbox," does not allow "delivery to an unattended ballot drop box." The ruling stands as a victory for Republicans in the state, who have consistently attempted to outlaw ballot drop boxes to reduce the incredibly rare phenomenon of voter fraud.
New York v. United States

Under the Supreme Court's Eighth Amendment jurisprudence, death row inmates have the burden to identify alternative methods of execution that would significantly reduce the risk of pain. And Bucklew v. Precythe (2019) held that prisoners may request a "well-established protocol authorized"--even if that protocol methods are not authorized under state law. Today, several states authorize the firing squad as a method of execution. And, all agree that the risk of pain from a firing squad is far less than the risk of pain from lethal injection. Moreover, a firing squad is far simpler to establish than the elaborate lethal injection protocols.
Court Strikes Down Ban on "Encourag[ing] or Induc[ing] an Alien to Come, Enter, or Reside" in the U.S.

From today's Tenth Circuit decision in U.S. v. Hernandez-Calvillo, written by Judge Nancy Moritz and joined by Judge Scott Matheson. This appeal involves the constitutionality of a federal immigration statute that makes it a crime to encourage or induce a noncitizen to reside in the United States, knowing or recklessly disregarding that such residence violates the law…. We [conclude that] Section 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv)'s plain language targets protected speech, and neither the government's nor the dissent's proposed limiting construction finds support in the statute's text or surrounding context. And when properly construed, the statute criminalizes a substantial amount of constitutionally protected speech, creating a real danger that the statute will chill First Amendment expression….
This Appeal Asks the Supreme Court To Reject Warrantless Gun Seizures Justified by 'Special Needs'

The Supreme Court last year unanimously ruled that police could not rely on a "community caretaking exception" to justify their warrantless seizure of firearms from the home of a man who had consented to a psychiatric evaluation after a dispute with his wife. Yet six months later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit approved a warrantless seizure of firearms in strikingly similar circumstances.
Tentative Thoughts on Biden v. Texas

Two weeks after the Supreme Court term concluded, I finally finished reading all of the opinions. I am still digesting the final case, Biden v. Texas. I don't think I fully understand what the Chief Justice decided, and did not decide. When the Chief wants to be clear, he is very clear. When he wants to be obtuse, no one is better. And I'm not sure what the lower courts should do on remand. Plus, I'm still trying to square this case with the DACA and census litigation, but maybe that is a foolhardy errand. It is a John Roberts special!
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in girl's cross-state abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing, A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, thus validating the existence of a case whose veracity drew initial skepitism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
"Alice In Wonderland" In SCOTUS

In two dissents this past term, Justices invoked Alice in Wonderland. Chief Justice Roberts had this gem in FEC v. Cruz. A paragraph on page 7 begins:. These arguments have an Alice in Wonderland air about them, with the Government arguing that appellees would not violate the statute by repaying Cruz, and the appellees arguing that they would. But this case has unfolded in an unusual way.
2d Cir.: Identifying Dissident for Saudi Government Isn't Negligent

From Tuesday's Abdulaziz v. McKinsey & Co., Inc. (opinion by Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Judges José Cabranes and Michael Park):. Abdulaziz describes himself as "a political dissident from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia … who now resides in Montreal, Quebec." He sued [McKinsey] …, alleging that McKinsey created a PowerPoint report for the government of Saudi Arabia, identifying Abdulaziz as one of three influential dissidents using Twitter to criticize certain policies of the Saudi government, Saudi royal family, and Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman ("MBS"). Abdulaziz pled that, after receiving the report, the Saudi government responded by targeting him with assassination attempts and arrested, tortured, and harassed his family members and friends currently living in Saudi Arabia.
"Scattered Dicta" in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta

In Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, the majority and dissent vigorously disagreed about the scope and meaning of federal Indian law. In particular, Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch contested how certain precedents, construed over the course of two centuries, should be read. Indeed, the majority and dissent bickered about what those cases actually held. One of the artifices used in these debates was the line between holding and dicta. Indeed, one of my first scholarly articles (which I never published) was on this topic. Needless to say, I am not persuaded this distinction is particularly meaningful. Rather, labeling something as dicta is a convenient way for a judge to minimize the import of unhelpful precedent.
Short and Sweet Rejection of Anti-Libel TRO Request

From Carroll v. Namecheap, Inc., decided yesterday by Judge Lewis Kaplan (S.D.N.Y.) but just docketed this morning:. Plaintiff claims that the defendant hosts a website that has posted "images of Mr. Carroll along with a litany of [unspecified] false and defamatory allegations about him" and, in addition, that the website posts "audio of a surreptitiously recorded phone conversation between Mr. Carroll and his ex-wife [obtained] in violation of Florida eavesdropping law." He now seeks a temporary restraining order barring defendant from "from hosting and publishing content on the website" and a preliminary injunction to the same effect. The application is without merit for a number of reasons including but not necessarily limited to the following:
Interesting Defendant Anonymity Opinion in Trademark / Parody / Gun 3-D Printing Controversy

From Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund v. Defcad, decided today by Judges Pierre Leval, Barrington Parker & Steven Menashi:. Plaintiff-Appellee Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund … is the "largest gun violence prevention organization in the United States." … The anonymous defendants have uploaded downloadable files for 3-D printing firearms to Defcad.com, Odysee.com, and thegatalog.com. Pertinent to this appeal, the anonymous defendants have uploaded files bearing Everytown's name, which contain instructions for how to 3-D print gun parts and accessories bearing Everytown marks.
"The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation" Now Officially Published

It's Eugene Volokh, The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation, 73 Hastings L.J. 1353 (2022); I hope it's a useful resource for judges, lawyers, professors, students, and even pro se litigants. I've tried to make it both analytical (setting forth in detail the key policy arguments and the key internal doctrinal structures)...
