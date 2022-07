When you look at your cat, you don’t know what’s happening inside their brain. But it is really helpful to have a good idea of how to recognize feline emotions from their behavior. For ease of explanation, let’s consider feline body language in two groups: signals aimed at decreasing distance (purr purr, come closer) and signals that mean the cat is trying to increase distance. Pay attention to all of your cat’s body parts when trying to understand their body language, and to the speed at which actions happen. For example, a slow-blink is a sign of a relaxed cat, whereas a rapid blink with scrunched-up eyes is a sign of fear.

