Local Bank Announces Promotion

Altmeyer’s, a family-owned retail home goods chain that started in the basement of a New Kensington tavern 81 years ago and grew to multiple locations in the region, has filed for bankruptcy. The company’s board of directors on Sunday authorized its president, Robert Altmeyer, who is the grandson of...
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is investing more than $1 million in campus improvements this summer through campus beautification projects, new athletic and student spaces, and various renovations and refreshes. “We continue to improve our campus facilities so that our students, faculty, staff and guests will have the best experience...
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Sara Sherbondy’s baking never ventured beyond boxed brownies. While scrolling through her Instagram feed in March 2020, however, Sherbondy noticed a culinary trend that intrigued her: deluxe cookies. This interest kick-started a period of research and expansion of her baking skills. Before she knew...
Westmoreland commissioners Tuesday said more than $25 million will be spent from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to address community redevelopment and ease hunger. For more than a year, commissioners have promised a detailed plan to allocate the $105.4 million earmarked to the county from the American Rescue Plan covid-relief package approved by Congress in 2021. Commissioners on Thursday are expected to vote on a plan to spend the first of what they said could be regular allocations.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.” Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
A Butler woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration of about $45,420 for four years by not revealing her husband was living with her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said Wednesday. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, of Bullcreek Road, pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is ending the city's involvement in a nonprofit group that was created by his predecessor and raised more than $100 million in funding commitments. Watch the report in the video player above. Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced the OnePGH fund just weeks before...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration. The 13th annual Crusin Cranberry runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the Cranberry Community Park. A first responders volleyball match will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Park Volleyball Court. The entire Community...
To her roles as wife, mother to two young daughters, attorney for a major Pittsburgh law firm and an avid runner, a North Huntingdon native took on another position as of last week — president of the Allegheny County Bar Association. Erica L. Laughlin, 42, of Pine, a shareholder...
PITTSBURGH — Foxtail and Skybar on the South Side just announced they are closed until further notice. The news comes just days after videos surfaced of a woman displaying lewd and inappropriate behavior allegedly at one of the bar’s pool parties. “That is an embarrassment. That video went...
With the Butler Middle School now officially closed for classes, Butler’s superintendent is laying out the new plans for the facility on East North Street. Dr. Brian White said in a letter to the community, that the school will turn into a “multi-use facility that has dedicated spaces for workforce training, small business support, manufacturing prototyping, and lease space for business.”
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Check your tickets! A winning PA lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County over the weekend. The winning ticket, worth more than $679,000 was sold at the Stop N Shop store at 10991 Frankstown Road in Penn Hills for the Sunday, July 10 drawing.
The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has vetoed two recent council bills limiting fracking on public parks and securing greater legislative oversight of executive hires. Fitzgerald announced the vetoes during a press conference on Wednesday morning, where he defended his environmental record and voiced support for a subsequent bill he said would supersede the newly enforced fracking restrictions.
An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
PITTSBURGH — The White House is calling for caution as new COVID subvariants emerge. This comes as many have put the virus out of their minds, enjoying summer travel season and gatherings. Pittsburghers have varied opinions on the threat of the virus nearly two-and-a-half years into the pandemic. “It’s...
Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
