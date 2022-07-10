Authorities Searching for Suspects Following Cranberry Township Theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO