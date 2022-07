Smoothly polished aromas of dark cherry and berry are dusted in red flower petals and slightly bitter herbs on the well-integrated nose of this bottling, always a good bang for the buck. The tannins and acidity are also well integrated on the palate, putting powerful flavors of dark red fruit, cocoa and coffee into a velvet glove. Matt Kettmann.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO