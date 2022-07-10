East Midtown Greenway Progresses Along Turtle Bay Waterfront In Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is complete on 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story mixed-use building in Mott Haven, The Bronx and one of the largest Passive House structures in the city. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 310,000-square-foot project yields 277 residential units, with 248 units for residents earning 30 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as a supermarket, a community health center, a cultural center, and a 30,000-square-foot educational facility for CUNY’s Hostos Community College. Monadnock Construction served as the general contractor for the development, which is located between Grand Concourse to the east, East 144th Street to the south, Walton Avenue to the west, and Evelina Antonetty Playground and Hostos Community College to the immediate north.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO