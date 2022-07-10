ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Midtown Greenway Progresses Along Turtle Bay Waterfront In Midtown, Manhattan

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is ongoing on the first phase of the $100 million East Midtown Greenway, a three-segment reimagining of the East Midtown Waterfront esplanade between East 38th to East 61st Streets. Photographs below focus on the northernmost part of the scheme, which will span between East 53rd and East 61st Streets in...

