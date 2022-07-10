Russian Defence Ministry Says Its Forces Hit Ukrainian Hangars Storing U.S.-Made Artillery Weapons

Renewed Russian artillery barrages across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and wounded another 18 in the past day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Wednesday as Moscow attempted to expand and consolidate its gains in the country's east. Most of the deaths occurred in Donetsk province, which is part of a region where pro-Russia separatists have fought for eight years and the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia's offensive, Donetsk administrative chief Pavlo Kyrylenko said.In adjacent Luhansk province, which Russian and separatist forces have all...

