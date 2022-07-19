ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to Send a High-Impact Follow-Up Email After an Interview: Templates & Tips

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZVTi_0gaiU8qQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Congratulations, you’ve done it! You’ve landed, prepared for and attended a job interview for a position you really, really want. There’s nothing better than cheerily hanging up the phone with your interviewer, knowing your answers were on point and that you made a great impression. So that’s it, right? Not so fast. Now comes the time for the crucial final step: sending a follow-up email after the interview.

A follow-up email allows you to thank the interviewer for their time, re-emphasize your interest in the role and re-iterate all the discussion points you both aligned on during your interview. Basically, it’s another way to sell yourself as the ideal candidate for the role, and make sure all the key information is laid out for your interviewer in a concise, cheery message. They’re not technically mandatory, but it’s strongly suggested you send one. It’s the icing on the proverbial cake of the hiring process. What would a cake be without icing?

So, how do you send one? What do you say? Don’t worry, we’ve got a full guide to sending a follow-up email after an interview , complete with advice from career experts, experienced hiring managers, and the folks at ZipRecruiter . Follow the steps below and you’ll be just fine.

We’ve also included some sample templates to help you send the perfect follow-up email after an interview, but we also have one piece of crucial advice:

Pro Tip: Don’t overdo it!

The best follow-up emails are concise and to the point. If you find yourself writing a novel or throwing in compliment after compliment, then you’re overthinking it. The best thing you can do? Start over, keep it simple, and don’t overdo it.

How to Send a Follow-Up Email After an Interview

We have a full template for a great follow-up email below, but here are a few general reminders for drafting:

1. Keep It Short, But Not Too Short

You want to keep the follow-up email relatively brief. This isn’t the time to ramble on about all the reasons you should get the job, or answer a bunch of questions you wish they had asked during the interview. It’s also not the time to simply state “thank you!” and sign off. Your follow-up email should be a few brief paragraphs, 3-4 sentences each, and stay focused on the topic at hand.

2. Double Check Name Spelling

This is a small but mighty detail. Make sure you spell their name correctly in your email and get their title right. A small mistake like this could make you seem careless and hasty, neither of which are descriptors you want. Spend an extra 10 seconds after you draft the email ensuring these details are correct.

3. Make It Personal

We’ve included a template below, but make sure you personalize it to your interviewer, the job you want, you and your specific conversation. It shouldn’t read like a generic message you’re sending to 10 different interviewers for a variety of other positions (even if you are).

Julia Pollack, Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter notes that you should “Always emal interviewers and thank them for their time” and that a “winning move is to show your interviewers you were engaged in the conversation by noting something they said and mentioning why it has increased you enthusiasm for the role and for the mission of the company.”

If you’re in the interview process and still aren’t sold on the job prospects ahead of you, there are plenty of resources for finding your next great opportunity on ZipRecruiter ‘s website. Follow the link below for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5UTd_0gaiU8qQ00

Why is a Follow-Up Email After An Interview Important?

You might be wondering why a follow-up email after an interview is so important. It’s just an email, right? According to Pollack, there are two main reasons a follow-up email after an interview is crucial.

1. To Stay Top of Mind

“Hiring managers are busy people, and for all you know, they may have reviewed 100+ applications. Stand out and help them remember you,” said Pollack.

2. To Convey Enthusiasm

“Psychology studies show that we are attracted to people who convey interest in us. So you can trigger positive feelings and goodwill from hiring managers by showing gratitude and excitement.”

3. To Reflect Your Character

Lastly, and this one is from the SPY team, a thank-you follow-up email after an interview is a nice courtesy, just as a thank-note is after you visit someone’s home or receive a wedding gift from them. It’s nice to express gratitude for someone’s time, especially during the hiring process which can get competitive and impersonal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5LAT_0gaiU8qQ00

Follow-Up Email After Interview Template

Here are a few different templates for sending a follow-up email after an interview. Choose the one that feels most relevant to you and the conversation you had with your hiring manager. Make sure you personalize it and double check all spelling before sending.

Template 1: Brief, Professional, First Round Interview

This is a great template to send after a first round interview, when you’re just getting to know the company, team and job.

Dear [Hiring Manager],

I want to sincerely thank you for dedicating time to interview me earlier today for the [specific role] position.

I really appreciated you answering my questions about the role and giving me more context about the company, department and team. I specifically resonated with the [specific detail about team, role, etc that you liked and why.]

I’m definitely interested in progressing with the hiring process, and hope to hear from you soon.

Best,

[Your Name]

Template 2: Conversational, Second or Third Round Interview

If you’ve progressed past the first round interview, you’ll want to send a slightly meatier follow-up email with a few more details about why you’re more interested in the role and hope to continue meeting members of the team.

Dear [Interviewer],

I wanted to reach out and thank you for spending time with me earlier today. I really enjoyed our talk, and am even more interested in the role than I already was. The details about the team, specific responsibilities you outlined and overall mission of the role all sound very intriguing to me.

I specifically want to point out [point they made about the job, work, etc], it really resonated with me and made me even more enthusiastic to continue with the hiring process.

I hope to continue discussing my qualifications and why I’m right for this role in the future.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

What About Physical Follow-Up Letters?

You may have heard stories of people who have skipped the standard interview follow-up email template and instead sent a personalized piece of snail mail. A personal letter, possibly on your very own stationary, has a certain old-school charm. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

Unless you have a pre-existing relationship with the interviewer, then we actually don’t recommend taking this additional step. There’s a chance the interviewer could appreciate the gesture, but there’s an equal chance they’ll see it as overeager.

Sure, you may have seen TikToks or viral videos about creative job applications (did you see the one where an applicant sent their resume in a box of donuts?), but usually these ideas are too clever by half.

Best Practices For a Follow Up Email After Interview

1. Open With a Formal Address

Even if you had a good rapport with the hiring manager over the phone, it’s a good idea to err on the formal side in your follow-up email. It shows respect, and that you’re aware of decorum and proper form in the hiring process. Unless they explicitly ask you to address them by their first name or a different title, Mr. Mrs. Ms. and then their last name is a best practice.

2. Send Separate Emails to Different Hiring Managers

If you interviewed with multiple people during a given round, send them all separate emails. Don’t group them all onto one email or CC anyone. They all dedicated time to interviewing you and deserve their own recognition.

3. Avoid Attachments

It might be tempting to attach your resume or cover letter, or additional materials from your portfolio, but it’s best to only send those things along if the hiring manager has requested them. Avoid giving them extra to do, since they have a lot on their plate already as it is. If you have formatted your resume and cover letter correctly, they already have everything they need to make a decision about you and your hiring potential.

4. Send The Follow Up Email Promptly After The Interview

Don’t dilly dally when it comes to sending the follow up email after the interview. 24 hours is the absolute cutoff mark, but it’s best to send it about an hour or two after the interview. Spend time on it, but not too much time. The gesture in and of itself is the most important part, and you want to stay top of mind, so get a concise draft written and send it before you have a chance to second guess yourself.

Phone vs. In-Person Interview, Is The Follow Up Email After Interview Different?

No, a follow up email after an interview should follow the formats above whether you interviewed in person or not. In-person interviews may result in meatier, more substantive follow-up emails since you probably spent more time with your interviewers, but interviews over the phone should be treated with the same level of respect and formality.

In our increasingly remote-friendly world, more and more interviews are happening over the phone or Zoom, so it’s that much more important to treat these interviews with the same level of sophistication as you would a full day in-person onsite at a company.

Regardless of whether you spent 10 minutes on the phone with a company’s recruiter or spent a half-day onsite with your whole potential future team, send a follow-up email.

Is a Follow-Up Email Different After a First, Second or Third Round Interview?

You might be wondering if a follow-up email should look different after the first, second or third round interview, if you get that far. The answer is, sort of, but you should still follow the same format.

All of them should include a formal address, a sincere thank you for their time, a personalized anecdote from the interview and emphasized enthusiasm for the role. The more interview rounds you go through, the more personal details you have to share in the follow-up email, so the longer the email may be.

Don’t go overboard and let the email get too lengthy, but a third round interview may warrant a few more sentences.

You’ve Sent a Follow-Up Email After Your Interview, Now What?

Now, you can bask in the glory of an interview well done. If nobody responds right away, don’t worry. Hiring managers are busy people, and they’re most likely hiring for multiple roles at once.

They may respond a few days or even a week later. Regardless, it’s a worthwhile gesture for establishing yourself as a respectful candidate and potential future teammate, even if your application for the current role doesn’t result in a job offer.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, or just want to peruse the latest open positions, salaries and most sought-after companies in your industry, you can find all of that and more on ZipRecruiter .

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Hard-to-Kill Plants Can Survive Even the Worst Gardeners

Click here to read the full article. We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt. We too have struggled with how to take care of plants. We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the...
GARDENING
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
SPY

I’m Hiking in Bear Country for 2 Weeks — Here’s What I’m Bringing on Every Hike To Stay Safe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. I’m currently spending two weeks hiking and exploring in Whitefish, Montana, near Glacier National Park, one of the few regions of the country inhabited by BOTH black and grizzly bears. Hiking in bear country might sound scary, but most of the time, if you don’t bother the bears, they won’t bother you back, and carrying the right safety equipment can’t help give you the peace of mind you need to fully enjoy the great outdoors.
WHITEFISH, MT
Fast Company

Exactly when and how to follow up on a job application or interview

You’ve created an online profile so employers can find you, built a knockout résumé, submitted your job application, and nailed the interview. Congrats! Now you’re waiting on a response and don’t know what to do next. Following up after an interview might help you land the job.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Templates#Ziprecruiter
The Independent

Former HR employee reveals the one question candidates should ask recruiters

A human resources professional has gone viral online after he revealed the one question job candidates should ask during an interview to make sure their time isn’t being wasted.Miles, who goes by @milesmadeit on TikTok, received more than one million views on the platform last week when he informed his followers on “how to avoid the bullsh*t” during the job interview process.“Now listen, some other day I’m going to give a TED Talk about why everyone should work in HR for at least six to 12 months,” he began the viral video. “You need to learn how the system...
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Is This Heat Wave Killing Your Spirit? Get These $299 Portable Air Conditioners Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. Here it is, mid-July, and the temperature just continues to rise all over the country. Record heat waves are roiling Europe right now, and another major heat wave is due to arrive in the United States this week. Already, The New York Times has dubbed this “the summer of misery.” With more than two months of summer left to endure, it may be time to invest in a portable air conditioner to ensure that every room in your home stays cool and comfortable during the warmest months of the year. If you’re finding it...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back for 2022 and Selling Fast: How To Buy This Famous Decoration

Click here to read the full article. We’re very happy to announce that The Home Depot’s 2022 Halloween decoration lineup has officially been released. There are some notable new decorations for Halloween 2022, but most importantly, The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton, aka Skelly, is back. Likewise, his Pumpkin Inferno friend, first introduced for Haloween 2021, is also back So where can you buy The Home Depot 12-foot skeleton? You can always try your luck at a local The Home Depot location, but official supplies are already sold out on The Home Depot’s website. Both skeletons immediately sold out as soon as they...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
SPY

The Best Blackhead Masks Offer a Simple Way to Clear Your Skin

Click here to read the full article. In this shopping guide, we’ll share the best blackhead masks for men and women. To earn our Editor’s Choice badge, skincare products have to meet our strictest selection criteria. In addition to testing products, we also consulted experts in our search for the best face masks for blackheads. SPY’s grooming editors and writers have tested dozens of popular face masks in 2022, and we selected only the very best for this review. If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your skin of excess sebum, grime and blackheads, the best blackhead masks can...
SKIN CARE
SPY

Ask the Expert: These 10 Dog-Calming Products Will Help Soothe Anxious Pups

Click here to read the full article. A 2020 Finnish study of almost 14,000 dogs of hundreds of breed mixes found that about 70% of pet dogs display some form of anxiety — fear of sounds, strangers, other dogs and even their own shadow. Even if your dog is calm most of the time, you might worry about how to calm an anxious dog around holidays or during fireworks displays or large gatherings. Thankfully, many dog-calming products, including calming dog beds, are available. To help find the best pet products for pups with anxiety, we spoke to a veterinarian. “Anti-stress products...
PETS
SPY

Delicate Garments or No Available Machine? Here’s How to Hand Wash Your Clothes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that the invention of the washing machine has made doing laundry a far easier and less intensive chore. All we have to do is throw our clothes inside, add some detergent, press some buttons and collect everything when it’s done. However, a washing machine isn’t always available, and some types of clothing can’t be washed by machine. In these cases, you really do need to know how to hand wash clothes.
APPAREL
DELCO.Today

7 Tips To Find The Perfect Remote Job for You

Ever since the option became more prevalent during the worst of the pandemic, employees have been flocking to remote work. Per Forbes, interest in remote work rose by 556% last month (believed to be in part spurred by some harsh words from Elon Musk towards remote employees). But a remote job isn’t some magic fix. You need to get the right one to be happy.
JOBS
SPY

Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Amazon Coupon Saves You $50 Off This Popular Under-Desk Exercise Bike

Click here to read the full article. With record heat waves making people all over the world absolutely miserable — not to mention the million other reasons to stress out about 2022 — we totally understand if you’re feeling a bit lazy. And that’s exactly why we’re obsessing over this popular under-desk elliptical Right now, you can save $50 with an Amazon coupon on this Under DeskCycle 2 mini exercise bike, designed to help make movement during the workday easy. With summer travel, kids, partners and demanding professional obligations, it can feel impossible to schedule hour-long workouts during the work week....
SHOPPING
SPY

I Turned My Regular Air Conditioner Into a Smart Air Conditioner With This Simple Hack

Click here to read the full article. I just moved into my very first apartment without roommates, and because it’s my house, I’m making my own rules. One of those rules? Everything inside my apartment that can be turned smart will be turned smart. After purchasing a number of the best smart bulbs that I’ve already connected to all three of my Alexa devices, I decided lights weren’t enough. I wanted other entities around my apartment to turn on with a holler. But after glaring down multiple kitchen appliances like my fridge, air fryer and oven, it took me a while...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Bar Soap for Men Will Leave You With Softer, Cleaner Skin

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Natural vs. Synthetic (Syndet) Bar Soap What to Look for in a Bar Soap Best Bar Soap Ingredients for Acne-Prone and Dry Skin Best Exfoliation Ingredients in Bar Soaps The Best Bar Soap for Men The Best Bar Soaps for Oily Skin  The Best Bar Soaps for Acne-Prone Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Dry Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Sensitive Skin The Best Body Exfoliation Bar Soaps For a long time, a debate has raged over which in-bath cleaning option is best. The most popular choices include shower gel, body wash and old faithful, the bar of soap. The...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

7 Low-Tech, Low-Cost Gadgets That Put Pricey Smart Home Devices to Shame

Click here to read the full article. There’s no arguing about the wide variety of devices made for the smart home. While many are undoubtedly helpful, like how security cameras act as deterrents, they can be cumbersome to use and operate. If there were only low-tech solutions to some of our favorite smart home gadgets, right? We’ve been thinking the same and realized that not everything needs to be connected to Wi-Fi. You’ll be surprised just as much as we were by how some low-tech solutions put some of these pricey smart home devices to shame. Best of all, you’ll save...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ID’

Wordle is a fun and fast-paced game. Players need to guess words before their guesses run out. It’s so simple, there are practically no bugs in its gameplay. Players often try to guess which vowels are present first, in order to narrow down the following options. When using such a strategy, it is important to know words with many vowels, so you don’t have to spend more than two attempts to test all vowels. Also, having the letters ‘A’ and ‘E’ on the first try means more chances of finding any green or yellow letters, as they are the most common vowels in English.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

These Dog Food Puzzles Provide Mental Stimulation and Increase Your Pup’s IQ

Click here to read the full article. If you’re reading this article, you likely already know that dogs are similar to people in several ways. Not only do they love food, but they also love a good mental workout. And while there may not yet be a doggy version of the Wordle to boost their problem-solving skills, there are plenty of dog brain games and dog food puzzles to help. A dog food puzzle is a great way to stimulate, entertain and sometimes distract your dog during mealtimes. Dog food puzzles come in various shapes and sizes, meaning there’s a toy...
PETS
SPY

Sonic Editions Brings Iconic, Previously Non-Purchasable Prints to Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From person to person, home decorations can get a little bit specific. Some of us are into the mid-century modern look, while the barn-like aesthetic deeply enthralls others. Some might be minimalists, and others can’t get enough of more and more decor. One thing almost all home decorators can agree on, though? Just about all of us have framed photos hanging on our walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Flash Sale: These Top-Rated Smart LED Light Strips Are Just $12 for the Night

Click here to read the full article. Every day, the SPY team reviews hundreds of products on sale at Amazon to identify the very best deals of the day. There are lots of products with big alleged “discounts” for sale, but when you track prices on a daily basis like we do, you can spot these fake sales easily. On the flip side, when we find a really good deal, you can trust that we know what we’re talking about. Case in point: This 40% Flash Sale on Vont strip lights. These aren’t just random, no-name lights, either. Vont Smart LED...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy