ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shinzo Abe's party scores a major victory in Japan's election

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

The victory may be propelled by what is seen as a wave of sympathy votes in a country still reeling from the shock of the former prime minister's assassination.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
WEKU

Morning news brief

Takeaways from yesterdays' Jan. 6 committee hearing. President Biden visits Israel. And, new video is released from the Uvalde school shooting.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy