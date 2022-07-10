ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Xavier McKinney training with former Giants' teammate Logan Ryan

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktQYp_0gaiLfRZ00

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is entering his third season in the NFL, arguably a season in which he needs to perform well if he wants to show that he’s adjusting to the NFL game.

In order to do that, he has to ensure that his fitness and mentality are right for training camp later this month. Who better to help him than veteran and former teammate Logan Ryan?

Ryan was a New York Giant for two seasons but is now signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some might turn their nose up at the thought of allowing a player to train with the “enemy,” for lack of better terms, but head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen haven’t said a word.

Ryan is an eight-year veteran who has missed just a handful of games, never more than two in a season. He’s known to be a leader on the field, and it’s clear he took to McKinney when they both joined the Giants in 2020. That bond is continuing this off-season as Ryan helps McKinney with some offseason workouts.

McKinney has already made his mark as a Giant. He appeared in only six games his first season, recording 24 tackles (14 solo), one pass defended and one interception. In 2021, though, he appeared in every game of the season. He recorded 88 tackles (54 solo), defended five passes and had five interceptions, one of which included a touchdown.

The Giants defense will take all the help it can get this offseason. If McKinney training with a former teammate who is a mentor despite being on a different team now helps them, then that’s what they need to do.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears 2022 training camp preview: Edge rushers

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest. When camp officially begins later this month, the EDGE position is one that will look much different than last year. Khalil Mack was dealt earlier in the offseason and their other star veteran Robert Quinn will likely be absent as he’s reportedly looking to be traded as well.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous. Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When will Tyrann Mathieu officially pick his Saints jersey number?

This isn’t news to the thousands of New Orleans Saints fans who have already preordered his jersey, but Tyrann Mathieu hasn’t made an official decision on which number he’ll be wearing in front of his hometown. He’s spent the summer so far in No. 32, which he’s worn at other stops in the NFL, and it’s got a special meaning to him — add three and two and you’ll get five, representing his grandmother’s Fifth Ward community. He’s said before that he’d like to wear No. 5 outright, and now he’s closer to that opportunity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recapping all of the new arrivals ahead of New Orleans Saints training camp

If you’ll be making a visit to New Orleans Saints training camp this summer, odds are there will be some jerseys and players you don’t recognize. The team made a lot of new additions this offseason – signing veteran free agents from other teams, spending several premium draft picks on top college talents, and rounding out the group with a dozen or so undrafted rookie free agents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make top 3 for 2023 linebacker Derion Gullette

Texas A&M has made yet another final list for one of the most athletic and versatile defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Linebacker Derion Gullette. according to 247Sports, he is positioned as the 24th-ranked player in Texas, and the 16th-ranked EDGE prospect in the country. Gullette’s top three teams that he will focus on at the final stages of his recruitment are Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. Going into his senior season at Marlin High School in Marlin, Texas, Gullette played wide receiver on offense, tallying 64 receptions for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 13 carries...
MARLIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals fans create amazing white helmet designs after team's teaser

The Cincinnati Bengals will unveil a new white alternate helmet soon, something the team all but confirmed with a recent teaser announcement. Plenty of talented folks on social media took it upon themselves to mock up the idea before the big reveal, throwing out custom designs. Some of them even got extra creative by mocking up alternate jersey designs to go with the new helmet, should the team decide to go that route.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns roster surprisingly ranked middle of the pack

The Cleveland Browns have had some of the same questions following them since the start of the offseason. The quarterback situation has had two big uncertainties lingering for a long time before one got resolved last week. The wide receiver room has been called into question despite the addition of Amari Cooper and the interior of the defensive line might be the weakest part of the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets' Laken Tomlinson named 9th best guard in NFL

The New York Jets made splash after splash in free agency. As it normally goes, moves made in the trenches are a tad overlooked. But not only did the Jets shell out the most on guard Laken Tomlinson, there’s also what our friends at the NFL Wire said. Don’t just skim over Laken Tomlinson’s addition because he’s good.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahan Dotson brings immediate impact to Washington’s offense

As we near closer to NFL preseason, there are several Penn State rookies to keep an eye on. One of them is wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has already turned heads in camp and is in a perfect situation to succeed. This has been mentioned multiple times but Dotson will be so much better in a WR2 position and he’ll get to play next to Terry McLaurin, who recently signed a three-year extension worth $71 million, and Curtis Samuel. Dotson put himself on the map...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy