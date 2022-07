You can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. Rihanna appears to be sticking to this styling hack when it comes to her post-baby style. This week, the hitmaker, 34, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, attended the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in London, wearing baggy black jeans and a loose-fitting, lace-adorned top. On her feet, the “What’s My Name” singer rocked sneakers from Wales Bonner’s collaboration with Adidas Originals. Rihanna also showed off her new mom glow, glamming her face with blue eyeshadow and clear lipgloss. She accessorized with a chain necklace and chunky rings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO