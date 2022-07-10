ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aymeric Laporte Returns Home to Agen to See Local Stadium Named After the Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rPZQ_0gaiESb700

Born in France but playing his national Football for Spain, Aymeric Laporte has had to deal with a backlash with his decision.

Born in France but playing his national Football for Spain, Aymeric Laporte has had to deal with a backlash with his decision.

Laporte said he had been given his family's blessing to play for Spain, thanks to his ancestors hailing from the Basque region. He was born in Agen in France and said that the French FA had been surprised when they learned of his decision not to play for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQEE1_0gaiESb700

He returned home to Agen where they named the local stadium after the 28-year-old defender, something that has been a welcome surprise as he told RMCSport .

"I have my whole family here" the Spanish international explains.

"I spent more than half my life here, I was born here.

"I'm glad the town hall of Agen thought of that. I did not expect it, but I take it with pleasure"

He was asked about his future with the Premier League champions after being part of the side that has won four titles in five seasons.

"Four league trophies yes, but that's eleven in all. It's not just the Premier League. It's very good for the club and for me.

"I'm happy for the people here too by bringing the Premier League trophy. It had never happened [before]. I'm happy with the season I've had, despite the injury at the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eljaz_0gaiESb700

The questions did stop there as he is quizzed over his future, the champions league and the recruitment of Erling Haaland.

"There remains only one common objective, the Champions League, but we will do everything to get it this year.

"I still have three years of contract [left], I'm happy with the club too, I've played a lot of minutes.

"I am very happy that the coach and Manchester City have confidence in me, so why not go on for a long time" Laporte continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQhKD_0gaiESb700

"We made some good recruits, [Erling] Haaland will bring us space, speed and impact in attach, something we've been missing in recent years as we were playing without a striker with Pep's [Guardiola] style of play. It will be much better and we hope for more titles"

One final question from Aurélien Tiercin posed the question about the Ballon d'Or.

"I think [Karim] Benzema deserves it. He's been great for years, he deserves it."

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
City Transfer Room

'Trust The Process'- Young Midfielder Cole Palmer Speaks On Manchester City Ambitions

Cole Palmer is arguably Manchester City's most highly coveted youngster and is keen to kick on next campaign, having already broken into the first team last season. Palmer was clearly above Premier League 2 level last season, providing 12 goal contributions in just eight games. His performances at youth level prompted Pep Guardiola to include the youngster in the first team more frequently, with the 20-year-old scoring in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League in the 2021/22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Erling Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#See Local Stadium Named#Football For Spain#Basque#French#Spanish#The Premier League#Erling Haal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

Manchester City are set to lose Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of £45million in the coming days. Ake will return to Chelsea, where he left for Bournemouth in 2017. A replacement for Ake will be tough. The player being signed will be aware he may be a back-up for the starting three centre-backs in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte? Who could fit that criteria for City in the Premier League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

After Chelsea Confirm Raheem Sterling’s Transfer, Where Are the Rest of Manchester City's Centurions Now?

With Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea confirmed, Vayam Lahoti of the Daily Star has asked the question regarding Pep Guardiola's record-breaking season with Manchester City. The 2017/18 season was one to remember for the current Premier League champions, sealing the 100 points with a Gabriel Jesus goal four minutes into added on time, also confirming the first Premier League title for Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy