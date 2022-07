The Seahawks answer at QB could be Jimmy Garoppolo of the division rival 49ers. There are only two realistic outcomes every time that a team enters the realm in which the Seattle Seahawks find themselves today: a franchise will either fully commit to a rebuild and organic development, or hang on in any way they can to put a competitive product on the field. The Seahawks appear to be caught somewhere in the middle right now.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO