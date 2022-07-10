ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Sunny, mild conditions for Sunday ahead of workweek warmup in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: A pleasant day today, with a September feel. Big heat returns for the midweek with highs over 90 degrees.

WHAT’S NEXT: Typical July conditions into next weekend. Some bigger storms possible Wednesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says Sunday will feel mild before temperatures pick up midweek.

Today: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs lower 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Pleasantly cool. Lows middle 60s.

Monday: A touch warmer, and humidity increases. Mostly sunny highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Hazy hot and humid. Slight chance of a pop-up p.m. storm, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Hazy hot and humid, better chance of storm. Highs lower and middle 90s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, seasonable. Highs middle 80s.

