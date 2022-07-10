ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

8 Not-to-Be-Missed Trader Joe’s Items That Just Hit Stores, According to a Former Employee

By Mackenzie Filson
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is when my fridge is probably at its happiest and most overstuffed. I get inspired by all the bright summer peaches that can be roasted and made into ice cream; all the charred, crispy burgers fresh off the grill; and all the new seasonal items I can’t wait to pack...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I’ve Been Using Le Creuset’s New Bread Oven and My Loaves Are Moist, Chewy, and Loftier than Usual

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cast iron Dutch ovens have become as indispensable to home bread bakers as they are to home cooks making braises and stews. The thick metal pots are fabulous at retaining heat to promote good “oven spring” in the bread, and the tight-fitting lids trap moisture (which contributes to a wonderfully crackly crust).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Fresh Corn Waffles with Summer Berry Sauce

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A hotel with a continental breakfast was the pinnacle of sophistication for pre-tween me. There were tables spread with chilled juices, breakfast pastries, and hot plates piled high with scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Comparing Its New Egg Bites To Starbucks

In 2017, Starbucks launched its savory line of Sous-Vide Egg Bites as a wheat-free alternative to the breakfast sandwich, according to Sous Vide Magazine. Judging from the coverage, these travel-friendly bites – which are available in two varieties (Bacon & Gruyere and Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper) – began gaining a fandom out of the gate. Not to be outdone, Dunkin' added similar-sounding omelet bites to its menu in January of this year. Forming part of the winter menu, they came in two different flavors, Bacon and Cheddar and Egg White and Veggie, according to Brand Eating.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Super-Safe Mandoline Will Save Your Fingers AND Your Wallet (It’s 20% Off for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Mandolines are an indispensable, time-saving kitchen essential because they let you slice, shred, and dice fruits and vegetables quickly and easily. But one wrong move and you could end up with a bloody finger. That’s why it’s important to pick a slicer that protects your digits. Cue: The Dash Safe Slice Mandoline, which comes with a chute to push veggies through and a spring-loaded pop-up handle that you simply press down on to get perfect cuts without your fingers coming near the blade. Even better? It’s currently 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, so you can snag it for $39.99 (normally $49.99) for two days only!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Box#French Fries#Cream Cheese#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Tiktok#Mexican
Mashed

Everything We Know About Trader Joe's Caesar Salad Warning

Caesar salad is basically the perfect work-day lunch. Crisp lettuce tossed in a savory dressing and loaded with parm feels indulgent, but is still healthy-ish, and can also pack a protein punch if you opt to add grilled chicken. Plus, this salad is conveniently common — it's easy to pick up a pre-packaged Caesar while you're already shopping for your regular groceries at Trader Joe's.
OREGON STATE
Cheddar News

Ice Cream 'Barlor' Tipsy Scoop Has Some Boozy Frozen Treats for the Summer

July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. Melissa Tavss, the founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, an ice cream "barlor" that serves up frozen confections with an adult kick, joined Cheddar News Wrap's Food Stand with some delicious samples. "My favorite flavor is the cake batter vodka martini," she said. "It's a favorite for any kind of celebration. We use that also in our ice cream cakes and our ice cream sandwiches with confetti cookies."
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Homemade Greek Yogurt

I am ashamed to admit I’ve never been a huge fan of eating a bowl of Greek yogurt on its own, even with fresh fruit or honey. Don’t get me wrong — I do understand the attraction, and I really want to love it, but I sometimes find it a little too sour and cloying when eaten plainly. I prefer Greek yogurt stirred into sauces or a large dollop served on top of a spicy curry, but that is as far as it goes for my taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Fly By Jing Just Launched a Delicious Sweet and Spicy Syrup You Can Use on Anything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Out of our many favorite DTC brands, AAPI-founded company Fly By Jing stands out with its flavorful pantry staples like frozen dumplings, spices, hot pot base, and unique collaborations, such as their Tingly Sichuan Salt (made in partnership with Jensen Salt Co.) and their chili crisp smoked Atlantic salmon, in cooperation with Fishwife. Today at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, Fly By Jing expanded their innovative repertoire and released yet another exciting product — Spicy Sovereign Syrup.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tested the Tesla of Smart Ovens — And It’s as Impressive as It Sounds (Plus, It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many children of the late 90s and early aughts, my Easy-Bake oven was my life. A child of the new millennia, I was instantly enamored by this piece of tech that allowed me to take cooking into my own tiny hands and create sweet treats in minutes. So, you could imagine my delight when I came across a device some 20 years later that seemed to improve upon this idea across the board by allowing you anything (breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert) with the touch of a button. I’m talking about the Brava Smart Oven. Like most smart ovens, the Brava was designed to make cooking fun, easier, and faster. But does it live up to the hype? How hard is it to use? And most importantly, is it worth the $1000+ price tag? After months of testing and dozens of recipes made, dear reader, I’m happy to say this device is the real deal. The best part? It’s on sale during Prime Day, which ends tonight!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Item Reddit Can't Believe Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing

Going to the grocery store to pick up your favorite item only to find it has been discontinued can feel like a personal attack. Some consumers who may know that feeling all too well are Trader Joe's shoppers. Over the years, a number of popular items have already seen their last days on the store's shelves including everything from chicken chile verde burritos to cookie butter cheesecake.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

How to Get Freebies from Noodles & Company for National Mac & Cheese Day

July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by eating the dish-of-the-hour... for free!. In honor of the U.S. recognized holiday, Noodles & Company is giving out free small bowls of its Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, made with a blend of Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cream, and elbow macaroni, with any purchase of a regular sized entrée.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Easy 2-Ingredient Egg Wash for Baking

Even if your pie, bread, or pastry recipe doesn’t call for an egg wash, brushing some on can give it much-needed color and a glossy sheen. An egg wash is simply an egg or part of an egg thinned with a bit of water, milk, or cream. The fat and protein in the mixture promotes browning and lends sheen. How brown or shiny the crust becomes depends on the makeup of the egg wash (more on that below).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I’m a Self-Proclaimed Candle Snob and This is the Only Brand I’ll Ever Buy (They’re Having Their First-Ever Summer Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. TL;DR: I’m a candle snob, and I don’t care who knows it. I’ve been a home and shopping editor for the last five or so years, so I’ve sniffed just about every candle brand out there: the good, the bad, and the nauseatingly potent. I’m a tough shell to crack when it comes to liking fragrances, but there’s one particular brand that I can’t get enough of. In fact, it has impressed me so much over the years that it’s now the only brand I’ll ever buy. If this picture-perfect company hasn’t popped up on your Instagram feed yet, let me introduce you to Otherland, the brand behind the luxe, dreamy candles that are basically a vacation in a jar. You could say it was love at first light!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

All-Clad’s Massive VIP Sale Is Here and It Includes This Must-Have Fry Pan for Just $60

Good news: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your cookware, now is the time. All-Clad is getting into the summer sale scene alongside the likes of Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond with their always-impressive VIP Sale through Home and Cooks Sales. For a limited time, you can save up to 78 percent off (!!) on some of their most timeless pieces, like this 12-inch covered stainless steel frying pan that made our Kitchn Best list.
RETAIL
The Kitchn

Cheesy Corn and Potato Croquettes Are a One-Bite Wonder

Looking for a bite that will surely put a smile on your face? Look no further than these corn, cheese, and potato croquettes. In this recipe, I combine sweet summer corn with plenty of melty cheese and bind it all together with seasoned mashed potatoes. The mixture gets formed into balls, rolled in panko, and then fried until light and crispy.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

A Public Health Alert Has Been Issued for a Popular Trader Joe’s Salad Due to an Undeclared Allergen

There’s nothing quite as easy as grabbing a pre-made container or bagged salad kit for a quick and simple lunch without all the chopping and dicing of veggies. These are a really popular option for any of us trying to avoid the expense and chore of takeout from a local salad shop. But for those of you who buy a specific pre-made salad from Trader Joe’s, you may need to temporarily shift your choice.
OREGON STATE
The Kitchn

Corn Ice Cream with Berry Crumble Swirl

When I think about summer, two things immediately come to mind: cold, refreshing treats and peak summer produce. In this recipe, I combined the two to create one super-summery ice cream inspired by my home state of New Jersey. I grew up in a small town in New Jersey that’s...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy