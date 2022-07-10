ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kid Rock Once Had A Giant Middle Finger Sculpture Built For His Nashville Home

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JAAv_0gai2vol00

If you were to take a cruise through Vermont a couple years back, you might’ve caught a glimpse of this 7-foot wooden middle finger along Route 128.

The massive sculpture was carved out of a 700 lb block of pine and sits 16 feet in the air on the property of Ted Pelkey, who commissioned the piece as a big “fuck you” to the town of Westford.

Pelkey was pissed at city officials for blocking a land development project on his 11-acre property.

What started as a protest has become quite the tourist attraction with daily visitors, however the artwork has since caught the attention of Kid Rock who contacted Pelkey about getting one for his Nashville property.

And, according to WCAX, it’s happening.

Pelkey said:

“I laughed and said, ‘Well, have him call me.'”

And then he got this message: “Hey Ted, Merry Christmas. It’s Bob Ritchie, Kid Rock.”

He told Pelkey:

“I like your style. Thanks for getting us the info on that middle finger. I gotta have one of those on my property here in Nashville.”

Pelkey contacted the Vermont artist who agreed to make another for Kid Rock., and now, Pelkey and his wife are delivering it to the rock star in person.

The next time you’re in Nashville, take a drive past Kid Rock’s house, you just might see one of these waving at you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fnzs6_0gai2vol00

Joe Rogan Talks Kid Rock’s 27,000 Square Foot Nashville Mansion

Over the past few months, Kid Rock made a ton of headlines with the release of his new album Bad Reputation, as well as the anti-snowflake, anti-cancel culture anthem, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.”

But if you wanted to know how Kid Rock actually lives, just listen to the party pad he has out in Nashville.

On a recent episode of the The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe was chatting with fellow comedian and Nashville resident Theo Von. If you’re not familiar with Theo, he’s absolutely hysterical and he’s got a great special on Netflix right now.

Go watch it, thank me later.

Anyways, back to Kid Rock…

With Theo moving to Nashville, they got to talking about other folks in Nashville, like Bob Ritchie, AKA Kid Rock.

And according to Joe, Kid Rock has a SPREAD.

A 27,000 square foot mansion that looks just like the White House, there’s only two bedroom in the whole place. The rest… party space. A twenty-person hot tub that looks like a mine, a gold covered walk-in shower, an old church that was converted into a horse stable, and more.

“It’s the most wild, rockstar, hillbilly type shit… it’s when you give a real redneck fuckin’ insane amounts of money, they build something like this.”

If you ever get the invite to Kid Rock’s, you might wanna take it.

Speaking of “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” here’s the… interesting new music video.

Shop the ’90s Country Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

Kid Rock Says He Cannot Be Canceled

With what’s sure to be the most polarizing record of the year with Bad Reputation, the new album features politically charged songs like “We The People” and “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” as well as more mild country and rock tunes like “Last Dance,” and “Rockin’.”

In support of the album Mr. Rock is also ready to launch his Bad Reputation Tour, which he says may be the last large arena tour of his career, featuring support from Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonnam, and Foreigner, with special appearances from Trey Lewis.

However, to kick off the new album, ol’ Bob Ritchie will be making an appearance on Fox New’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

And in the teaser, Kid Rock made his point very clear… you can’t cancel him.

Why?

“I am uncancelable… because I don’t give a fuck.”

I mean, he’s not wrong…

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day, there’s nobody that beholden to, no record companies no corporate interests no nothing, you can’t cancel me.

I love it when they try.”

The full interview airs Monday on Fox News.

It’ll be interesting to say the least…

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Kid Rock Fires Back At Lady Gaga With Elk Hunting Photo After She Mocks Rednecks And Camo

Back during the 2020 Presidential election, Lady Gaga set the internet ablaze with her video mocking rednecks as she endorsed Joe Biden for President. If you were going to make a bet on the first celebrity to respond, Kid Rock would have been a solid selection, and you would have been right. Just about 24 hours after Gaga’s video went up, Kid Rock shared an elk hunting photo with the caption: “In case you kids were wondering what camo is […] The post Kid Rock Fires Back At Lady Gaga With Elk Hunting Photo After She Mocks Rednecks And Camo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Whiskey Riff

Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” Made Me Cry At A Festival… And It Was Awesome

My friend was sitting under a tree as dusk descended on the Rose Bowl, listening to Jason Isbell’s penultimate set at the Palomino Festival. She was right: nothing gets you in the feels like Isbell. He even parodied himself with “The Saddest Song Ever” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert a few years back. And Saturday night, he was bridging the gap between Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves by making everyone within earshot in Pasadena a little bit depressed.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Vermont State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
City
Westford, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Theo Von
Person
Trey Lewis
Whiskey Riff

Could Tyler Childers Be Working On A Gospel Album?

In a relatively short amount of time, we’ve seen Tyler Childers catapult himself into the upper echelons of the country music world. Hailing from Lawrence County, Kentucky, Tyler is as gifted as a songwriter as you’ll ever find in country music. In a genre built on the foundation of authentic storytelling, timeless human experience, struggle, and redemption, Tyler’s music encompasses all of it, painting vivid scenes, both in beauty and in pain, of life in Appalachia.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Finger#Wcax
Whiskey Riff

In An Absolute Power Move, Cody Jinks Is Sending His Platinum Song “Loud And Heavy” To Country Radio

An absolute power move from Cody Jinks. Cody is officially sending the fan-favorite tune “Loud And Heavy” from his 2015 Adobe Sessions album to country radio. Similar to how Kip Moore sent his decade-old song and another fan-favorite “Crazy One More Time” to country radio back in January (which has since stalled out), Cody is taking his seven-year-old and signature song to radio here soon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

163K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy