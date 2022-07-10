Kid Rock Once Had A Giant Middle Finger Sculpture Built For His Nashville Home

If you were to take a cruise through Vermont a couple years back, you might’ve caught a glimpse of this 7-foot wooden middle finger along Route 128.

The massive sculpture was carved out of a 700 lb block of pine and sits 16 feet in the air on the property of Ted Pelkey, who commissioned the piece as a big “fuck you” to the town of Westford.

Pelkey was pissed at city officials for blocking a land development project on his 11-acre property.

What started as a protest has become quite the tourist attraction with daily visitors, however the artwork has since caught the attention of Kid Rock who contacted Pelkey about getting one for his Nashville property.

And, according to WCAX, it’s happening.

Pelkey said:

“I laughed and said, ‘Well, have him call me.'”

And then he got this message: “Hey Ted, Merry Christmas. It’s Bob Ritchie, Kid Rock.”

He told Pelkey:

“I like your style. Thanks for getting us the info on that middle finger. I gotta have one of those on my property here in Nashville.”

Pelkey contacted the Vermont artist who agreed to make another for Kid Rock., and now, Pelkey and his wife are delivering it to the rock star in person.

The next time you’re in Nashville, take a drive past Kid Rock’s house, you just might see one of these waving at you.

Joe Rogan Talks Kid Rock’s 27,000 Square Foot Nashville Mansion

Over the past few months, Kid Rock made a ton of headlines with the release of his new album Bad Reputation, as well as the anti-snowflake, anti-cancel culture anthem, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.”

But if you wanted to know how Kid Rock actually lives, just listen to the party pad he has out in Nashville.

On a recent episode of the The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe was chatting with fellow comedian and Nashville resident Theo Von. If you’re not familiar with Theo, he’s absolutely hysterical and he’s got a great special on Netflix right now.

Go watch it, thank me later.

Anyways, back to Kid Rock…

With Theo moving to Nashville, they got to talking about other folks in Nashville, like Bob Ritchie, AKA Kid Rock.

And according to Joe, Kid Rock has a SPREAD.

A 27,000 square foot mansion that looks just like the White House, there’s only two bedroom in the whole place. The rest… party space. A twenty-person hot tub that looks like a mine, a gold covered walk-in shower, an old church that was converted into a horse stable, and more.

“It’s the most wild, rockstar, hillbilly type shit… it’s when you give a real redneck fuckin’ insane amounts of money, they build something like this.”

If you ever get the invite to Kid Rock’s, you might wanna take it.

Speaking of “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” here’s the… interesting new music video.

