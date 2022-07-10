ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does 4-star OL commit Cayden Green rank among Oklahoma's best OL recruits all time?

By John Williams
 4 days ago
For years, the Oklahoma Sooners have been a hot spot for talented offensive linemen. With Bill Bedenbaugh leading the position, Oklahoma has developed a reputation for putting together some of the best offensive lines in college football over the last decade.

And Bedenbaugh hopes to take this next crop of linemen and turn it into the next great Sooners’ offensive line.

The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class received a jolt over the last week and a half, picking up six recruits (three along the offensive line) since June 27. Heath Ozaeta kicked the run off, and they’ve added Cayden Green and Logan Howland.

Green was one of the more highly anticipated commitments for the Oklahoma Sooners and his pledge had social media buzzing. Green is a talented prospect that gives the Sooners a huge boost in their team recruiting ranking, which has risen to No. 13 in the wake of his commitment.

With Green’s commitment, let’s take a look at where he ranks among Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive linemen all-time in the 247Sports composite.

1

Wes Sims, OG -- Weatherford, Oklahoma -- Class of 2000

Offensive linemen Wes Sims #60 and Davin Joseph #77 of the Oklahoma Sooners line up against the USC Trojans in the 2005 FedEx Orange Bowl national championship on Jan. 4, 2005 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. USC defeated Oklahoma 55-19. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 0.9869 (Five Star)

No. 31 Nationally

No. 2 Guard

No. 1 in Oklahoma

2

Brey Walker, OT -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Class of 2018

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Overall Rating: 0.9836 (Five-Star)

No. 1 Nationally

No. 4 Offensive Tackle

No. 1 in Oklahoma

3

Stephen Good, OT -- Paris, Texas -- Class of 2008

Sept. 24, 2011; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners guard Gabe Ikard (64) and guard Stephen Good (77) in action against the Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners beat the Tigers 38-28. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9798 (Four-Star)

No. 37 Nationally

No. 7 Offensive Tackle

No. 3 in Texas

4

Brandon Braxton, OT -- Youngstown, Ohio -- Class of 2004

Oklahoma quarterback Tommy Grady, left, looks for a receiver while under pressure from defensive end John Williams, center, who in turn is pursued by outside linebacker Brandon Braxton, right, during the annual Red-White game in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, April 16, 2005. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Overall Rating: 0.9791 (Four-Star)

No. 47 Nationally

No. 3 Offensive Tackle

No. 3 in Ohio

5

Savion Byrd, OL -- Duncanville, Texas -- Class of 2021

Sept. 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Savion Byrd (59) in action during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9707 (Four-Star)

No. 64 Nationally

No. 4 Interior Offensive Lineman

No. 12 in Texas

6

Nate Anderson, G -- Frisco, Texas -- Class of 2020

Overall Rating: 0.9612 (Four-Star)

No. 90 Nationally

No. 1 Guard

No. 12 in Texas

7

Andrew Raym, C -- Broken Arrow, Oklahoma -- Class of 2020

OU offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) warms up before facing West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Overall Rating: 0.9576 (Four-Star)

No. 92 Nationally

No. 2 Guard

No. 1 in Oklahoma

8

Cayden Green, OT -- Lee's Summit, Missouri -- Class of 2023

Overall Rating: 0.9551 (Four-Star)

No. 92 Nationally

No. 12 Offensive Tackle

No. 3 in Missouri

9

Tyrese Robinson, Guard -- McKinney, Texas -- Class of 2017

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 0.9525 (Four-Star)

No. 103 Nationally

No. 8 Guard

No. 16 in Texas

10

Jake Taylor, OT -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Class of 2022

Overall Rating: 0.9431 (Four-Star)

No. 138 Nationally

No. 14 Tackle

No. 4 in Nevada

11

John Michael-McGee, Guard -- Texarkana, Texas -- Class of 2012

American flags fly at half-staff before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Overall Rating: 0.9340 (Four-Star)

No. 169 Nationally

No. 10 Guard

No. 23 in Texas

12

Akim Millington, OT -- Wheaton, Ill., Class of 2003

Overall Rating: 0.9321 (Four-Star)

No. 118 Nationally

No. 9 Tackle

No. 5 in Illinois

13

Stacey Wilkins, OT -- Camden, Arkansas -- Class of 2019

Overall Rating: 0.9298 (Four-Star)

No. 173 Nationally

No. 15 Tackle

No. 3 in Arkansas

14

Bronson Irwin, Guard -- Mustang, Oklahoma -- Class of 2010

Oct. 19, 2013; Lawrence, Kansas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Damien Williams (26) celebrates with offensive linesman Bronson Irwin (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma won the game 34-19. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9283

No. 162 Nationally

No. 3 Guard

No. 3 in Oklahoma

15

Anton Harrison, OT -- Washington, D.C. -- Class of 2020

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9271

No. 178 Nationally

No. 17 Tackle

No. 4 in Washington, D.C.

16

Bobby Evans, OT -- Allen, Texas -- Class of 2015

Jan. 17, 2022; Inglewood, California; A general overall view as Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) enters the field before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9260

No. 171 Nationally

No. 13 Tackle

No. 23 in Texas

17

Ty Darlington, Center -- Apopka, Florida -- Class of 2012

Nov. 28, 2015; Stillwater; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with center Ty Darlington (56) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 58-23. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 0.9244

No. 204 Nationally

No. 1 Center

No. 33 in Florida

18

Aaryn Parks, Guard -- Washington, Maryland -- Class of 2020

Overall Rating: 0.9199

No. 205 Nationally

No. 7 Guard

No. 8 in Maryland

19

Tyrus Thompson, OT -- Pflugerville, Texas -- Class of 2010

Overall Rating: 0.9191

No. 196 Nationally

No. 20 Tackle

No. 28 in Texas

20

Other Notable Commits

Oct. 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Sexton, OT: 0.9090 – Four-Star in the Class of 2022

Marquis Hayes, OG: 0.9035 – Four-Star in the Class of 2017

Daryl Williams, OT: 0.9033 – Four-Star in the Class of 2010

Phil Loadholt, OT: 0.9000 – Four-Star in the Class of 2007

Davin Joseph, G: 0.8972 – Four-Star in the Class of 2002

Creed Humphrey, C: 0.8962 – Four-Star in the Class of 2017

Joshua Bates, C: 0.8847 – Three-Star in the Class of 2023

Heath Ozaeta, OT: 0.8813 – Three-Star in the Class of 2023

Logan Howland, OT: 0.8759 – Three-Star in the Class of

Orlando Brown, OT: 0.8731 – Three-Star in the Class of 2014 2023

Trent Williams, OT: 0.8701 – Three-Star in the Class of 2006

Lane Johnson, OT: Not rated. Originally recruited as a tight end.

