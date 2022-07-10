Where does 4-star OL commit Cayden Green rank among Oklahoma's best OL recruits all time?
For years, the Oklahoma Sooners have been a hot spot for talented offensive linemen. With Bill Bedenbaugh leading the position, Oklahoma has developed a reputation for putting together some of the best offensive lines in college football over the last decade.
And Bedenbaugh hopes to take this next crop of linemen and turn it into the next great Sooners’ offensive line.
The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class received a jolt over the last week and a half, picking up six recruits (three along the offensive line) since June 27. Heath Ozaeta kicked the run off, and they’ve added Cayden Green and Logan Howland.
Green was one of the more highly anticipated commitments for the Oklahoma Sooners and his pledge had social media buzzing. Green is a talented prospect that gives the Sooners a huge boost in their team recruiting ranking, which has risen to No. 13 in the wake of his commitment.
With Green’s commitment, let’s take a look at where he ranks among Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive linemen all-time in the 247Sports composite.
1
Wes Sims, OG -- Weatherford, Oklahoma -- Class of 2000
Overall Rating: 0.9869 (Five Star)
No. 31 Nationally
No. 2 Guard
No. 1 in Oklahoma
2
Brey Walker, OT -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Class of 2018
Overall Rating: 0.9836 (Five-Star)
No. 1 Nationally
No. 4 Offensive Tackle
No. 1 in Oklahoma
3
Stephen Good, OT -- Paris, Texas -- Class of 2008
Overall Rating: 0.9798 (Four-Star)
No. 37 Nationally
No. 7 Offensive Tackle
No. 3 in Texas
4
Brandon Braxton, OT -- Youngstown, Ohio -- Class of 2004
Overall Rating: 0.9791 (Four-Star)
No. 47 Nationally
No. 3 Offensive Tackle
No. 3 in Ohio
5
Savion Byrd, OL -- Duncanville, Texas -- Class of 2021
Overall Rating: 0.9707 (Four-Star)
No. 64 Nationally
No. 4 Interior Offensive Lineman
No. 12 in Texas
6
Nate Anderson, G -- Frisco, Texas -- Class of 2020
Overall Rating: 0.9612 (Four-Star)
No. 90 Nationally
No. 1 Guard
No. 12 in Texas
7
Andrew Raym, C -- Broken Arrow, Oklahoma -- Class of 2020
Overall Rating: 0.9576 (Four-Star)
No. 92 Nationally
No. 2 Guard
No. 1 in Oklahoma
8
Cayden Green, OT -- Lee's Summit, Missouri -- Class of 2023
Overall Rating: 0.9551 (Four-Star)
No. 92 Nationally
No. 12 Offensive Tackle
No. 3 in Missouri
9
Tyrese Robinson, Guard -- McKinney, Texas -- Class of 2017
Overall Rating: 0.9525 (Four-Star)
No. 103 Nationally
No. 8 Guard
No. 16 in Texas
10
Jake Taylor, OT -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Class of 2022
Overall Rating: 0.9431 (Four-Star)
No. 138 Nationally
No. 14 Tackle
No. 4 in Nevada
11
John Michael-McGee, Guard -- Texarkana, Texas -- Class of 2012
Overall Rating: 0.9340 (Four-Star)
No. 169 Nationally
No. 10 Guard
No. 23 in Texas
12
Akim Millington, OT -- Wheaton, Ill., Class of 2003
Overall Rating: 0.9321 (Four-Star)
No. 118 Nationally
No. 9 Tackle
No. 5 in Illinois
13
Stacey Wilkins, OT -- Camden, Arkansas -- Class of 2019
Overall Rating: 0.9298 (Four-Star)
No. 173 Nationally
No. 15 Tackle
No. 3 in Arkansas
14
Bronson Irwin, Guard -- Mustang, Oklahoma -- Class of 2010
Overall Rating: 0.9283
No. 162 Nationally
No. 3 Guard
No. 3 in Oklahoma
15
Anton Harrison, OT -- Washington, D.C. -- Class of 2020
Overall Rating: 0.9271
No. 178 Nationally
No. 17 Tackle
No. 4 in Washington, D.C.
16
Bobby Evans, OT -- Allen, Texas -- Class of 2015
Overall Rating: 0.9260
No. 171 Nationally
No. 13 Tackle
No. 23 in Texas
17
Ty Darlington, Center -- Apopka, Florida -- Class of 2012
Overall Rating: 0.9244
No. 204 Nationally
No. 1 Center
No. 33 in Florida
18
Aaryn Parks, Guard -- Washington, Maryland -- Class of 2020
Overall Rating: 0.9199
No. 205 Nationally
No. 7 Guard
No. 8 in Maryland
19
Tyrus Thompson, OT -- Pflugerville, Texas -- Class of 2010
Overall Rating: 0.9191
No. 196 Nationally
No. 20 Tackle
No. 28 in Texas
20
Other Notable Commits
Jacob Sexton, OT: 0.9090 – Four-Star in the Class of 2022
Marquis Hayes, OG: 0.9035 – Four-Star in the Class of 2017
Daryl Williams, OT: 0.9033 – Four-Star in the Class of 2010
Phil Loadholt, OT: 0.9000 – Four-Star in the Class of 2007
Davin Joseph, G: 0.8972 – Four-Star in the Class of 2002
Creed Humphrey, C: 0.8962 – Four-Star in the Class of 2017
Joshua Bates, C: 0.8847 – Three-Star in the Class of 2023
Heath Ozaeta, OT: 0.8813 – Three-Star in the Class of 2023
Logan Howland, OT: 0.8759 – Three-Star in the Class of
Orlando Brown, OT: 0.8731 – Three-Star in the Class of 2014 2023
Trent Williams, OT: 0.8701 – Three-Star in the Class of 2006
Lane Johnson, OT: Not rated. Originally recruited as a tight end.
Comments / 0