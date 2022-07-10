Artwork influenced by pandemic at July LAI show

Lincoln Arts Institute will host a solo exhibition by professional artist Erin Eveland for their July show. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the LAI Gallery, 112 S. Mclean St., Lincoln. The show, entitled “We Didn’t Know,” will include still life oil paintings.

Eveland explains her artwork will reveal how the pandemic changed everyone.

"The pandemic changed the way we view the world. It brought to light truths that remained unseen and caused pain beyond the effects from the physical virus. It made us question our values, our relationships, ourselves. To me, still lifes are extremely personal. The objects in each piece represent a moment or feeling and how the pandemic magnified or reflected each. Some reflect the pain and doubt it caused, while others deal with the humor of the situation. Still lifes act as a mirror to our mind. 'We Didn’t Know' focuses on the time directly prior to and during the pandemic," said Eveland.

Ein Eveland is a painter and the Executive Director of The Hub - Arts and Cultural Center in Rushville. Her work, both artistic and administrative, is driven by the belief that art should be accessible to everyone. Prior to her current role, she taught high school art.

The gallery will also be open on Friday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug 6th.