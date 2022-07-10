ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Commentary: Chappie's choice

By Norris Burkes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a hospice chaplain, the patients I visit aren’t always religious people. However, if I sense they will be receptive of prayer, I give them “the chaplain’s choice.”. “Would you like me to pray aloud for you now, or put you on my list to pray for you at the end...

MISSIONARY (July 13, 2022)

Elder Samuel Paul Wheeler has accepted a call to serve in the California, Sacramento Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will speak in the Muddy River Ward this Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Logandale Chapel, 3245 N Moapa Valley Blvd. He...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fun gardening and giving back

The Sun City Lincoln Hills Garden Group gave the Twelve Bridges High School four steel benches placed in front of the school for student use for bus and parent drop-off and pick-up spots. The benches complement the industrial theme. The Sun City Lincoln Hills Garden Group is one of the...
LINCOLN, CA
Placer High School, 1960-1969: Hair and fashion styles change, and they danced

This is the eighth in a series commemorating Placer High School. To celebrate the school’s 125-year anniversary, a school and community celebration will be held Oct. 1, sponsored by the Hillmen Foundation. Students became part of a teenage culture that separated the generations, adopting new music, styles and attitudes...
AUBURN, CA
Ronald E. Herrera 2/5/1944 - 6/29/2022

Ronald E. Herrera, Born on February 9, 1944, passed away on June 29, 2022 at the age of 78 in his home in Auburn with his family. Ron graduated from Placer High School in 1962 and he served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 3 and worked in construction, earning his 50 year membership pin. After retirement, Ron enjoyed traveling and restoring cars. Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas J. Herrera. He is survived by his wife, Mary, two children, Christopher Herrera and Monica Herrera, a brother, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 1162 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice Association.
AUBURN, CA
Laurence Edward Finney 11/30/1955 - 1/27/2022

Laurence Edward Finney, better known to his friends and family as Larry, was born November 30, 1955 in Auburn, California. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Donald and Virginia Finney. The fourth of five children, Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer; siblings Don Finney and wife, Shirley; Virginia (Finney) Lopez; Carolyn (Finney) Donahue; Leigh Anne Finney; and children Simone; Raymond and wife, Bianca; James and wife, Natalie; and Lauren Burch and husband, Ethan. Larry and Jennifer also have five grandchildren. He attended Alta Vista, E.V. Cain, Placer High School, Sierra College, and Sacramento State University, where he earned his BA in Accounting, then his licensure to become a CPA. Larry and Jennifer married in 1978, and the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in 2021. They were active participants in their churches, attending Auburn Church of the Nazarene for decades before converting to Eastern Orthodoxy and attending Saint Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. Larry’s career was spent working for the State of California, auditing for agencies such as the State Water Board and State Board of Accountancy, before joining the Office of the Inspector General. His coworkers knew him for his sense of humor, love of music, and for offering a level-headed perspective in stressful situations. He became a certified rangemaster, sharing his appreciation for firearms—and firearm safety—with others. Larry was also a long-distance runner and avid San Francisco Giants fan. Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2019, Larry faced the future with both optimism and realism. He made the most of each day, sharing his courage and humor with everyone he saw. He passed away on January 27, 2022, and is dearly missed.
AUBURN, CA
Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Donald Louis Brewer 1/7/1945 - 9/20/2021

Don (aka Coach) passed away at his home in Roseville, Ca. September 20th, 2021. He was born on January 7th, 1945, in Raymondville, Texas to Mrs. Jimmie Lee & Mr. Dale Brewer. Shortly afterwards his family moved to California where he attended Petaluma Elementary schools, Kenilworth Junior High, and Petaluma High School. Don excelled in both football & track at Petaluma High School.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Placer County Senior Resource Fair open to everyone

Placer PROTECT presents a Placer County Senior Resource Fair open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Maidu Community Center 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville. “We want to educate not just our seniors but their children, their loved ones and the whole community,” said Placer County Elder Abuse Prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley, who helped found Placer PROTECT six years ago.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Most students in Elk Grove Unified's newest school begin their year this week

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Northern California's largest school district is growing even larger with the celebration of a new school. Miwok Village Elementary School is the first school designed and built under the Elk Grove Unified School District's new educational specifications. The school's year-round students start this week. Courtney...
ELK GROVE, CA
Local band makes Galt comeback

David Perez Band entertained a crowd at Veteran’s Soccer Field on July 9, performing in its hometown for the first time in several years. Kimberly Perez, the band’s manager and a backup vocalist, said the Galt-based band hasn’t played in the city for as long as eight years, with the last time being for the Independence Day Celebration.
GALT, CA
Fountains at Roseville Free Summer Concert Series

Roseville, Calif. – The Fountains at Roseville Summer Concert Series highlights another active summer of events at the popular downtown-themed shopping plaza. For those looking for something a bit more casual and less costly than headline acts, the local and free music scene picks up the pace in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Davis murderer denied parole for 13th time

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yolo County man was denied parole for the 13th time on Tuesday after appearing before the Board of Parole Hearings for the 1980 murders of Robin Ehlman and John Manville, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. On June 19, 1981, Daniel...
DAVIS, CA
Elder abuse a problem here

The July 7 sentencing of a Lincoln man to 13 years and eight months for brutally attacking an elderly man was eye-opening. Many of us consider Placer County a safe place to live for everyone. We don’t think that elder abuse, which is when someone is physically abused, financially abused, emotionally abused or neglected because of their age, happens in our community.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Elk Grove Animal Shelter

The Elk Grove Animal Shelter is full, FULL! Help save a life by adopting a new friend. Adoption fees for adult cars and dogs re reduced to $25 through Sunday, July 17th.
ELK GROVE, CA
McBean Stadium receives upgrade and improvement donations

If you’ve attended a Lincoln Potters game this summer, you might have noticed new stadium seats, brighter field lights, and other arena upgrades and enhancements. McBean Stadium recently received a complete makeover, thanks to donations by the United Auburn Indian Community and donations from the Lincoln Potters. McBean Stadium...
LINCOLN, CA
Demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the protest ended at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

