Effective: 2022-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN...