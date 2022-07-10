ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LEGO Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Dragon recreates one of the most dangerous dragons

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’ll love this 671-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Dragon. It allows you to build and display one of the most dangerous dragons in the Wizarding World. Moreover, it recreates the black scales, fiery breath, and spiked tail of the Hungarian Horntail dragon. Not only...

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone takes incredible photos with the 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera

Capture every memory when you have the Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone. Designed with a 69.9 mm ultra-narrow body, it’s easy to hold in one hand so you can shoot on the go. Moreover, it gives you a professional feeling as well as a pro-quality result. In fact, the Leica optical lens delivers native dual image quality, 2 colors styles, all-weather shots, and authentic Leica images. Furthermore, it boasts an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor that delivers dynamic performance. Crafted with simplicity in mind, this sophisticated-looking phone provides a 4,500 mAh large battery capacity as well as 67-watt charging. Additionally, the super bright 6.28″ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution. You’ll also enjoy the 419 PPI high pixel density, level 16,000 automatic dimming, 12-bit color depth, and 1,100-nit peak brightness.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera packs dual 1-inch sensors & 6K video resolution

Draw inspiration from imagery with the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera. It features two 1-inch CMOS sensors, making it capable of shooting stunning 6K 360-degree footage and 21 MP photos. In fact, the sensors deliver an impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn, showing all shadows and highlights. This camera also presents the world in true-to-life color and incredible details. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition allows you to capture footage anywhere and everywhere thanks to its portable design. Best of all, panoramic 360 capture technology helps to make third-person views possible, eliminating the need for selfie sticks. Meanwhile, FlowState Stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms produce smooth and level footage every time. Finally, AI technology and auto exposure allow you to increase the dynamic range of your shots.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner encloses a miniature mythical landscape

Open up a new world when you have the Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner. It showcases a single stick backflow incense with its smoke descending down into the peaks below. Best of all, the glass cylinder encloses a miniature mythical landscape reminiscent of Peng Lai. In fact, this stick incense burner draws its inspiration from Peng Lai—a mountainous island that has existed in Chinese myths for thousands of years. Believed to be a land of abundance, youth, and joy, this accessory may bring the same beautiful qualities to your home. Moreover, watching it in action is super relaxing, too. Overall, it measures 6.2″ tall and sports a stunning slate grey for a beautiful finish to complement any home.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3 features a striped texture for unique grip

Protect your earbuds with the Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3. If you’re prone to dropping your earbuds, you’ll love this durable case, which has a striped texture to prevent drops. Moreover, this accessory remains lightweight (0.44 oz.) to not weigh you down for life on the go. Available in a huge of pastel colors, it makes a wonderful summer must-have while injecting style everywhere you go. Furthermore, the Native Union Curve Case for AirPods Gen 3 boasts a sleek and thin design that cushions your buds from everyday scratches and wear and tear. Additionally, it’s compatible with wireless charging and provides hassle-free access to the charging port and controls. Finally, crafted with 100% silicone, it’s durable and reliable.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Monocle rechargeable runner’s headlamp casts 225 lumens of light for nighttime running

Don’t let the darkness stop you from running when you have the Monocle rechargeable headlamp. Built for night runners, it radiates 225 lumens of light to improve your visibility when you’re exercising in dark environments. In fact, with 3 light modes—100%, 50%, and 15%—you can find the ideal brightness for all situations. This helps to keep you safe, so you can focus on the road ahead. Moreover, this rechargeable headlamp features an adjustable elastic strap to fit your head securely and comfortably. It’s also reflective for further enhanced visibility. Furthermore, Monocle includes an oversized button, enabling you to power on the light, even when you’re wearing gloves. Finally, to prevent accidentally turning on the light in your bag, you need to hold the on/off button to lock the light.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Ice Cream 'Barlor' Tipsy Scoop Has Some Boozy Frozen Treats for the Summer

July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. Melissa Tavss, the founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, an ice cream "barlor" that serves up frozen confections with an adult kick, joined Cheddar News Wrap's Food Stand with some delicious samples. "My favorite flavor is the cake batter vodka martini," she said. "It's a favorite for any kind of celebration. We use that also in our ice cream cakes and our ice cream sandwiches with confetti cookies."
RESTAURANTS
Gadget Flow

Glorious MODEL I ergonomic gaming mouse offers 9 programmable buttons and only weighs 69g

Stay in control of games with the Glorious MODEL I ergonomic gaming mouse. With a lightweight design of 69g and a highly comfortable, ergonomic shape, it’s super pleasurable to use for extended gaming sessions. Moreover, this gaming mouse includes 9 programmable buttons with 2 customizable magnetic thumb buttons. And 2 of the 4 thumb buttons are easily swappable for a perfect form in your hand. In fact, with an abundance of programmable buttons, you can easily assign useful shortcuts to suit your play. This includes adjusting the DPI by holding down a button for custom control. Best of all, you can create and save up to 3 profiles, and easily switch between them. Finally, the Glorious MODEL I, which is available in 2 colors, includes friction feet for easy maneuverability.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler features hands-free cooler straps for comfort

Stay cool on the go with the YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler. Designed with hands-free cooler straps and ultra-strong magnets that keep the cold locked in, it’s ideal for hot conditions. Moreover, the MagShield Access opens wide, enabling you to easily load beer, ice, sandwiches, and more while everything stays cool. In particular, ColdCell Insulation utilizes closed-cell foam technology to keep refreshments and snacks cold and keep hot air out. This backpack also uses powerful magnets for an ultra-leak-resistant shield that stays open when you load your belongings, and it locks securely. Finally, the DryHide Shell uses a high-density fabric to withstand punctures and UV rays. All the while, the interior and exterior materials are mildew resistant for protection and durability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Audeze LCD-4z magnetic headphones feature a cast-magnesium housing for a light weight

Wear the Audeze LCD-4z magnetic headphones for extended listening sessions thanks to the lightweight cast-magnesium housing. In particular, this lightweight design maximizes comfort, enabling you to kick back and relax without any headaches. These magnetic headphones also boast an impedance rating of just 15 ohms, so you can listen to them straight from the aux port. Moreover, the Audeze LCD-4z features the brand’s Double Fluxor Magnetic Array for a powerful open magnetic circuit. This ensures the flagship drivers reproduce any audio signal with accuracy and power. Furthermore, these headphones excel at high-quality audio thanks to Uniforce voice coils and Nano-scale diaphragms. In fact, the diaphragms are extremely thin and provide fast and accurate transient responses to capture every detail with precision.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony INZONE gaming headphone series features personalized 360 Spatial Sound for immersion

Receive personalized 360 Spatial Sound with the Sony INZONE gaming headphone series. This collection features 3 models—H3, H7, and H9—which all help you hear even the most subtle sounds, so you can be the first to react during missions. Moreover, the Sony INZONE headphones allow you to detect where your opponents are and their distance. This means that players can’t hide for long in shadows or behind walls. Furthermore, this gaming headphone series includes the smartphone app 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer. This allows you to optimize the sound to your ear shape for personalized gameplay. Meanwhile, game for hours in comfort thanks to the soft headband and smooth ear pads. Finally, the flexible, flip-up boom microphone allows you to communicate clearly with gamers. In fact, the microphones include a noise canceling feature to keep background sounds out.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Trinity Origin Decanter unleashes the natural expression of coffee aromas and flavors

Enhance the flavor of your home or on-the-go coffee with the Trinity Origin Decanter. Designed to unleash coffee aromas and flavors, it features a useful sequence grid seal system that lets you customize the flow rate and flow channeling through the coffee and filter module. As a result, you can brew with a vaster range of grind coarseness settings. Moreover, the Trinity Origin Decanter offers effortless brewing. And it allows you to experiment with as many combinations of grid seal patterns as you like. This coffee accessory also includes an integrated filter module and decanter together for a minimal brewing piece. This design helps to prevent any heat loss during the brewing process. Overall, it’s compatible with Kalita Wave 155 filters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Romanceofmen Custom Katana lets you select from a wide range of customization options

Create your dream Samurai sword with the Romanceofmen Custom Katana. You can select from a large range of customization options to create your own unique katana. In fact, this selection includes the sharpness level and 5 types of steel: carbon, manganese, spring, pattern, and T10. Furthermore, you can select with or without Bo-HI and then choose from 74 different Saya options and 136 Tsuba fitting options. Beyond that, there are 24 different Hakabi options, 8 different Ito and Sageo color choices, and 4 color options for the Samegawa. Overall, this handmade katana is completely real and functional. While it makes a beautiful display piece, it’s not made for just looks. Measuring 40.5 inches long with a 28.3-inch blade and 10.6-inch handle. Design a katana that belongs to just you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation

Traveling with your kids isn’t always easy. Between long plane rides and windy car trips, tackling kid boredom in transit takes some strategy. Luckily, there are devices that can make the journey easier. And, to help you find them, we’re highlighting 10 travel-friendly kid gadgets you can take with you on vacation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

10 Kitchen gadgets you’ll wish you bought ages ago

There are certain things that a well-equipped kitchen needs, like a digital smart scale for ground coffee or a touchless soap dispenser. Practical and well-built, they make your daily kitchen tasks easier and less chore-like. They’re the kitchen gadgets you should have bought ages ago, and we’re rounding up some of the best below.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

UNIQ Straden waterproof Apple Watch strap keeps dry during workouts and throughout the day

Remain cool and dry when you wear the UNIQ Straden waterproof Apple Watch strap. Sporting a RapidDry silicone interior with soft grooves, it reduces sweat buildup, making it the perfect addition to workouts. But it’s not just for workout enthusiasts; you can wear it from morning to evening. And the flexible, form-fitting shape aligns with the curves of your wrist for ease of wearing and maximum comfort. Moreover, this Apple Watch accessory combines waterproof benefits with a leather design for all-day comfort and style. In fact, the leather exterior works in perfect harmony with the stainless steel lugs and buckle to provide a modern brand with rugged durability. Finally, it’s available in a selection of deep colors to complement your wardrobe.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Canyon Neuron Young Hero youth mountain bike features a small frame with big performance

Allow your child to enjoy an adventurous ride with the Canyon Neuron Young Hero youth mountain bike. Designed with a lightweight yet durable aluminum body, it’s perfectly designed for smaller bodies. All the while, it includes an array of superior features like the Triple Phase Suspension system, which provides a stable feel. And, on big hits, the suspension system ramps up for a bottomless feel. Moreover, this youth mountain bike boasts SRAM’s 12-speed SX Eagle groupset for intuitive shifting and to assist with always finding the right gear. Plus, the 165 mm SX cranks and 30T chainring make the perfect match for little ones on big adventures. Finally, the 700 mm wide handlebars and a 50 mm stem provide complete control and easy reach for smaller hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Vivint Camera Collection has the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro & Indoor Camera

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S comes in 5 dreamlike colors

Level up your games with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Available in 5 designs, these controllers match your taste. Choose from Lavender Swirl, Purple Camo, Pink Lemonade, Cotton Candy Blue, and Pastel Dream. The candy-inspired hues turn even stressful actions into smooth sessions. What’s more, this controller series is officially licensed to Xbox. Even better, each controller has 2 mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. They program quickly, even while you’re playing. Meanwhile, you get immersive gaming thanks to the Dual Rumble Motors. Then, there are also a 3.5 mm audio jack, a HeadSet Dial with volume control, and a 1-touch mic. Moreover, the share button allows you to capture and share screenshots and clips easily. Finally, the detachable 10-foot USB cable has a helpful hook-and-loop closure.
VIDEO GAMES
