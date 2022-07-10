ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: Can Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Become an RB1 Option?

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2021, but can he repeat his success in 2022?

Gibson, who turned 24 last month, finished last season as a top-10 running back, but there's reason to believe that he might not be able to match that feat this season.

The Commanders used a third-round pick on Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., and he's expected to play a role in the Washington run game this season.

The goal in bringing Robinson in is to take some of the load off of Gibson and create a multi-faceted rushing attack. That should help the Commanders, but it doesn't exactly help fantasy football players. Of the top-10 running backs last season, only Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott had a teammate that placed in the top-30 (Tony Pollard).

The Commanders are more likely than ever to operate in a committee, but both Gibson and Robinson Jr. are still draftable. Robinson Jr. is a popular "handcuff" option to draft, meaning if you draft Gibson, taking Robinson Jr. later on in the draft could be beneficial if Gibson suffers an injury during the season.

In dynasty formats, Robinson Jr. is also worth an investment. He rushed 96 times for 441 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 124 yards. In the Cotton Bowl, he set a school record for rushing yards in a bowl game with 204. His 2021 season at Alabama proved that he can eat up yards in bulk and play at a high level in a high-pressure situation.

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

