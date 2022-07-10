Simple Summer Caprese Salad [Vegan]

Put your best summer produce to good use with this easy pasta salad recipe that will be the hit of your next potluck. Think of this as the ultimate version of the classic pasta salad you might find in the deli case but fresher, tangier, and way more delicious. The best part: Other than boiling water for the pasta, you won’t have to cook anything. Quickly marinating the red onion and summer squash or zucchini maximizes their flavor, while olives and banana peppers give this party favorite a tangy kick. Orecchiette lends this room-temperature dish a nice bite, but you can substitute any small chunky pasta shape (such as rotini or penne). Once the pasta is cooked, don’t rinse it. The excess starch on the noodles give body to the vinaigrette, and the still-warm pasta will help wilt the vegetables ever so slightly. This tangy pasta salad makes a great barbecue side dish, and it can be prepped a few hours ahead. Thinking of taking it on a picnic as your main dish? Consider adding a drained can of chickpeas (not a no-salt-added version because we want them to be seasoned), along with the pasta.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO