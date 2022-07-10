ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mango Chia Pudding [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlend the mango pieces + coconut milk until smooth. Add...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Barbecue Tofu Sandwich [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Mix all the ingredients for the marinade well in a shallow bowl. Cut the tofu into four slices approximately 1 inch thick. Place the tofu in the marinade and let it sit in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours (or overnight). Preheat oven to 450°F, remove tofu slices from the marinade...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich With Avocado Slaw [Vegan]

1/2 cup tomato based barbecue sauce, plus more for the sandwiches. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Place the avocado slaw in the refrigerator to keep it cool until the barbecue pulled jackfruit is ready. To Make the Sandwiches:. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Open and...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Mango Cucumber Relish [Vegan]

Add everything to a bowl and mix together. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow all the flavors to come together before serving. I consider myself a Spicy Diva as I love all foods spiced up. I think any food can taste better with a little love and spice are thrown into it. I started TastesSpicy as a way of challenging myself to go beyond my day-to-day life. I love when you take a plain dish and transform it into something spectacular, and you can bring it to life in the form of a picture so that the reader will look at it and say, Oh My…I want to eat that!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Roasted Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad [Vegan]

1 cup cooked quinoa (I recommend cooking in vegetable stock) Juice half to one lemon (to taste) 1 tablespoon maple syrup (to taste) Preheat the oven to 210C, then line a large baking tray. In a mixing bowl, toss together your sweet potato cubes with a drizzle of oil, along with the paprika and sea salt and black pepper to taste. Place on the baking tray and roast for 15 minutes, before turning and roasting for a further 10-15 minutes, or until crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. Set aside.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Mangoes#Chia Seeds#Food Drink#Mango Chia
One Green Planet

How to Make a Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

Everyone knows that the only thing better than a cookie is a massive cookie! This soft-baked, delicious vegan dessert recipe is sure to amaze you. This easy-to-make Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet will be your new favorite weeknight treat and is big enough to share with all your friends and family. But, we promise that you won’t want to share, it’s just that good.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Asparagus, Tomato & Tofu Quiche [Vegan]

4 tablespoons dairy-free butter or coconut oil, melted. Pinch chilli flakes (to taste) Start by making your base. Preheat your oven to 180C, then lightly grease a loose-bottomed tart tin. Stir together all ingredients for the base until well combined. Add a touch more milk, if needed, to make the...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

The Wonders and Health Benefits of Miso

Most folks have probably heard of soybeans but might be less familiar with miso. Miso is a popular condiment in Japan and other Asian countries. It is a paste made from fermented soybeans with miso meaning ‘fermented bean’ in Japanese. Miso has a solid salty and umami flavor and is quite versatile. Just remember that a little goes a long way!
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Chiffon Cake

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour and 15 minutes. “These light, delicate cakes are an American invention, created in the 1920s,” write Elisabeth Pruiett and Chad Robertson in their book Tartine. “They fell out of favor for decades, but began slowly coming back in the mid-1990s.” The higher ratio of eggs—along with the use of oil—in chiffon cake recipes makes them richer and moister than their cousin, the genoise. Chiffon cakes are versatile and often used by pastry chefs as a building block for more complex cakes and desserts. You can layer chiffon with lemon curd or other fruit curds, jam, fresh fruit, and/or your buttercream of choice.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Paleo Pecan Pie Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) 1/4 cup extra virgin coconut oil, melted and cooled. 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flax meal whisked with 2 1/2 tablespoons water) 2 tablespoons almond milk, warm (flavored or unflavored) 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract. 1/8 teaspoon sea salt. Preparation. To Make the Shortbread Crust:
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Cowboy Caviar with Quinoa and Zesty Lime Dressing [Vegan]

1 1/2 cups (one 15 oz. can 425 grams) of black beans, drained and rinsed. 1 cup of black-eyed peas (170 grams) drained and rinsed. 1 cup of sweet corn (fresh or frozen) 1 cup of red pepper, diced (1 medium red pepper) 2 Roma tomatoes, diced with seeds removed.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for raspberry tiramisu

Place 175g of sponge fingers in a serving dish (I use a 5cm-deep dish measuring 24cm x 16cm), breaking them up and squeezing them into the gaps where necessary so the base of the dish is covered. Stir 200ml of orange juice and 60ml of fino sherry together, then spoon it evenly over the sponge fingers. Cover the dish and set aside for 30 minutes.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Natalie Portman Ate Lentils and Drank ‘A LOT’ of Vegan Protein Shakes for New Role in Thor

To get in shape for her new role as mighty Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman ate a lot of lentils and drank ‘A LOT’ of vegan protein shakes. In an interview with Extra, Portman talks about how she got in shape for her new role. She talks about how empowering it was to play a role as a woman where she was told to eat as much as possible.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Roasted Tomato Quiche

When tomatoes are in season, it's easy to want to enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This roasted tomato quiche is one way to enjoy the summer favorite for breakfast or brunch. The recipe starts by roasting heirloom tomatoes, which concentrates their natural flavor and sweetness by driving out...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

3-Ingredient Chocolate Crescents

The majority of my history with crescent rolls has been rolling them up plain and baking them just as the instructions on the cardboard tube tell you to do, but the truth is that there’s SO much more you can do with those yummy little triangles of dough. You can use them as a kitchen shortcut in casseroles and bakes where something doughy is needed, or you can roll them up with something savory like ham and cheese for something a little heartier, or — perhaps best of all — you can doctor them up with a little bit of sweetness, like these very chocolatey, melty Chocolate Crescents. You only need three ingredients and a few minutes of your time for these babies — they couldn’t be easier OR more successful at crushing chocolate cravings.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Cheater’s Pastry Cream

This genius method for quick and easy pastry cream comes from cookbook author Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show. Lomas’s recipe calls for just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. There’s no hand-whisking or finicky tempering involved, and the ingredients don’t even have to come to room temperature. Use this no-cook pastry cream to fill a seasonal fruit tart, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie. Layer it into this towering Crepe Cake, or simply serve it with fresh fruit for dipping!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Grilled Summer Steak Kebabs

Kebabs are a pretty, colorful way to assemble a collection of proteins and veggies into one easy-to-serve portion. But many skewer combinations, while visually appealing, have elements that need different cooking times, leading to under- or over-done bites. I’m usually a fan of keeping skewers to just one ingredient but break that rule when all the pieces cook in the same amount of time.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Easy Pasta Salad

Put your best summer produce to good use with this easy pasta salad recipe that will be the hit of your next potluck. Think of this as the ultimate version of the classic pasta salad you might find in the deli case but fresher, tangier, and way more delicious. The best part: Other than boiling water for the pasta, you won’t have to cook anything. Quickly marinating the red onion and summer squash or zucchini maximizes their flavor, while olives and banana peppers give this party favorite a tangy kick. Orecchiette lends this room-temperature dish a nice bite, but you can substitute any small chunky pasta shape (such as rotini or penne). Once the pasta is cooked, don’t rinse it. The excess starch on the noodles give body to the vinaigrette, and the still-warm pasta will help wilt the vegetables ever so slightly. This tangy pasta salad makes a great barbecue side dish, and it can be prepped a few hours ahead. Thinking of taking it on a picnic as your main dish? Consider adding a drained can of chickpeas (not a no-salt-added version because we want them to be seasoned), along with the pasta.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Maduros (Sweet Plantains)

Plantains are among the most widely grown and important crops in the world. Starchier and more robust than their cousin, the banana, you’ll find them everywhere from India to the west coast of Africa, Latin and South America, the Caribbean, and up to Louisiana and Florida, often as a cash crop and a staple starch. Hardy and plentiful, the plantain is a versatile ingredient not unlike a potato or cassava. Depending on their level of ripeness, plantains can be savory or sweet. They can be ground into flour; they can be mashed (and sometimes shaped into fritters and fried); they can be baked; they can be roasted. Growing up in the Bronx, I was exposed mostly to plantains at Dominican or Puerto Rican restaurants, where they generally came either as tostones, twice-fried and savory, or after the meal, as these maduros, softer, sweeter, and made from riper fruit. The avocado crema, my own addition, adds a touch of acidity that complements the sweetness of the plantain.
LOUISIANA STATE
recipesgram.com

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots

The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy