Highland, IL

English Banks 10 Grand At Highland

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND, Ill. — For the second time in three weeks, Tanner English won a DIRTcar Summer Nationals feature Saturday night at Highland Speedway. English has won twice in only 11 Hell Tour starts this season, while also chasing rookie-of-the-Year honors in the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model...

www.speedsport.com

kbsi23.com

“Real Housewives” stars come to Benton, IL

BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – Two reality TV stars from “The Real Housewives of New York” came to Benton on Wednesday to begin filming a new show. The two stars are Sonja Morgan and Luann Lesseps. Both played main roles in the Real Housewives of New York series.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Cheap Trick coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick are coming to the Heartland. The rockers will be performing at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, September 14. FEEL will open for Cheap Trick. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show to start at 7 p.m.
MARION, IL
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Benton, IL
Sports
City
Highland, IL
City
Benton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Highland, IL
Sports
97ZOK

Explore An Early 1900s Pitch Black 500 Foot Long Tunnel In Illinois

There's a unique hiking and biking trail in Illinois that has witnessed a lot of history. It dates back to 1829 and is a whopping 45 miles long. The beginning and end points are Harrisburg and Karnak, Illinois. Be advised that it's not a smooth, flat 45-mile pathway. There are inclines, and gravel paths; it's challenging, according to Enjoy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
speedsport.com

An ‘Elevated’ Labonte Ready For SRX Title Fight

When the Superstar Racing Experience began its inaugural season last summer, the unknowns were limitless. Between how the cars would handle, and which drivers would adapt to the custom-designed car the best, were yet to be seen. However, with the second season closing in on the final two events, it’s...
PEVELY, MO
speedsport.com

Caymus Vineyards To Back Tracy In SRX

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — With a long history of supporting motorsports, Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family will sponsor veteran racer Paul Tracy for the final two races of the Superstar Racing Experience campaign. The family’s Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon will adorn Tracy’s No. 3 car for the races at I-55...
HARTFORD, OH
1440 WROK

One Of The Strangest Roadside Attractions Was Spotted In Illinois

If you love to travel, you've probably made a pitstop to some unusual roadside attractions because who knows how long it'll be until you return!. When I was younger, my parents always had us road trip to Florida for vacation. We always stopped at this one flea market along the way. Little did I know I'd stumble upon a new vendor, a man and his pet squirrel. It was actually kinda cute, but also the most unusual thing I've seen during a road trip.
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Bobby Pierce
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake felt in southern Illinois

A small earthquake was recorded in southern Illinois early Sunday evening. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered about a mile southwest of Benton in Franklin County at 5:31 p.m. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded. Dozens of residents reported to emergency...
BENTON, KY
FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
Daily Register

Marion hires five new police officers

The hiring of five new police officers -- three for patrol and two for school security -- was unanimously approved on Monday night by the Marion City Council. The rookie patrol officers coming aboard are Garrett Patterson, Mason Dodd and Jackson Yates. All three will attend the police academy at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, and will go on duty in August, Police Chief David Fitts said. All three, present with families in attendance, shook hands with the council members.
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Public invited to welcome reality stars to Benton this Wednesday

BENTON - The public is invited to welcome reality TV stars who will be landing in Benton this week for a new television show. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Benton Municipal Airport from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The "special welcome event" will include food trucks on...
BENTON, IL
#Summer Nationals#English
kbsi23.com

Sale of wild racoon, other crimes in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
METROPOLIS, IL
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Effingham Radio

IDOC and Vandalia Mayor Release Statements on Vandalia Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Vandalia Mayor have released statements in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. “I want to dispel some false information that is being spread throughout the state and specifically at Vandalia Correctional Center. Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing nor was it being considered for closure.
VANDALIA, IL
KFVS12

Shooting investigation underway in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Williamson County. Deputies were called to an emergency at a home on the 200 block of South Lincoln Street at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24-year-old man with a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill.

Dozens report feeling a small earthquake in northwestern Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The National weather service confirms at least four tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky during yesterday's severe weather. Crews respond to overturned snowplow on I-55; roads remain slick. Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. Emergency crews...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Concerns over plans to widen road in Williamson County

Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

PHOTOS: Crews make big progress on Walker's Bluff Casino construction

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Construction crews are making lots of progress on a big construction project currently underway in rural Williamson County. Over the past several weeks, work on the new Walker's Bluff Casino Resort has been intensifying with crews now starting construction on some of the main attractions of the new resort.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Morris Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections

A Grayville woman will be spending the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, which is a class 4 Felony. On June 17th, 2022, 42 year Evelyn J Morris was arrested after a lengthy pursuit that required the deployment of stop sticks on Morris’s vehicle. Morris was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carmi Police Department and the Grayville Police Department. In court today (Wednesday) Morris was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case while Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
GRAYVILLE, IL

