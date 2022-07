Ok, so this is my fourth and final (?) Midnight Mania. I know that will be music to at least one person’s ears. But, I just want to say I had a lot of fun with this and I’m very thankful for being given this space. I’m also thankful to you all for reading and commenting. It’s been a blast moonlighting with the Mania crew. I’ve taken on some writing here, which is a little out of my comfort zone, but it’s been really neat practicing a new skill and I’m sure my other work will benefit as a result.

