ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Sunday morning news update

westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this update, a state of emergency was declared yesterday in Chester after...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews called to overnight fire at business on Main St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire at a business in Holyoke overnight Thursday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they received a report of a fire at 370 Main Street just after midnight. When crews arrived they located a fire in the back of the...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southwick kicks off Free Concert Wednesdays

Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray. Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues in the case of a missing UMass Amherst student who disappeared 18 years ago. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Chester Water Department held a...
SOUTHWICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Nantucket, MA
Government
City
Chester, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damages leave thousands without power across western Mass.

Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings across the country, the community is taking this subject very seriously. Leaders, protestors speak out against proposed Eversource pipeline. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local leaders in the Springfield area are speaking out against a proposed Eversource...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community rallies around East Longmeadow man diagnosed with brain cancer

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed more cases of monkeypox in the Bay State. Town by Town: Springfield library gift, West Springfield cafe, Chicopee senior safety. Updated: 8 hours ago. Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee. 15 people arrested, guns and drugs...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

New law alerts residents to sewage overflow into local rivers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another night of heavy rainfall. The alerts put new 48-hour ‘stay out of the water’ warnings in place in portions of Hampden County. The latest CSO alerts, also known as...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east

Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings across the country, the community is taking this subject very seriously. Leaders, protestors speak out against proposed Eversource pipeline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Local leaders in the Springfield area are speaking out against a proposed Eversource...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence
westernmassnews.com

Scheduled water shutdowns planned for Chicopee on Thursday, Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee announced Wednesday that there will be two scheduled water shutdowns this week. The first water shutdown will be in effect Thursday, July 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Ludlow Construction works in the Columba Street area. Thursday’s shutdown will affect:...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn of sewage overflow into Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several Springfield area communities due to health risks from bacteria. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us that sewage overflowed into the Connecticut River after Tuesday night’s rain moved through...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed more cases of monkeypox in the Bay State. Town by Town: Springfield library gift, West Springfield cafe, Chicopee senior safety. Updated: 8 hours ago. Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee. Community rallies around East Longmeadow man...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Dozens of Springfield households to receive $1,400 checks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – More pandemic checks are heading out to 60 households in Springfield as part of the city’s distribution of federal relief funds. “I’m very eager. I want to get thesechecks into people’s hands that have been verified, that have been cleared to get them, that direct assistance help,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Storm cleanup efforts across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage disrupted everything from power service in a number of communities to train schedules. Homeowners across the region will be cleaning up downed trees and scattered debris Wednesday morning. Thousands of households also lost power for a period of time. The damage was widespread....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chester Water Dept. provides update following weekend state of emergency

Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray. Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues in the case of a missing UMass Amherst student who disappeared 18 years ago. Updated: 2 hours ago. Free Concert Wednesdays have officially launched...
CHESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents hold protest over conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments

Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray. Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues in the case of a missing UMass Amherst student who disappeared 18 years ago. Updated: 10 hours ago. Free Concert Wednesdays have officially launched...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: July 13

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson, West Springfield, and Wilbraham. We started off in Monson where a police officer read to kids on Wednesday. Lieutenant Nicholas Gasperini of the Monson Police Department spent some time catching up with some of the local kids...
MONSON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy