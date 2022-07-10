Summertime and the Races are Heating Up in N.H.

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
4 days ago
The middle of the summer is a time for vacations, relaxation and forgetting the work world you inhabit for most of the year. But it is also the height of campaign season in New Hampshire because of its traditional September primary. So while other states and their citizens may...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing, A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, thus validating the existence of a case whose veracity drew initial skepitism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked the judge to cancel the warrant because he said she was unaware of the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The letter, sent to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".
