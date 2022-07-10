American education system is complete ‘insanity’: Isabel Brown

A 7-year-old was punished by her school for including the phrase "any life" on a Black Lives Matter drawing she made, and her mother is now looking to take legal action. Chelsea Boyle said her White daughter was confused about why she got in trouble for a picture depicting her diverse group of friends at Viejo Elementary School in Orange County, California. The picture included the Black Lives Matter slogan, with the phrase "any life" underneath, along with figures of different colors to represent their various races.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO