Hollywood knows how to tell inspiring stories, but it’s always so much sweeter when a lovely real-life tale comes out of the sometimes dark celebrity mecca. For instance, Brendan Fraser is in the middle of a comeback -- fondly referred to as the Brenaissance by doting fans -- and has a whole community of fans rooting for him. One such fan recently gave him some major praise while asking about his career resurgence. And Fraser graciously responded by recalling the moment that made him confident that stepping back into his acting career was the right decision.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO