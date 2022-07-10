Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy

A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2. Hansen asked Jill and Lydia...
“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
A production filmed in early 2020 of the 70s comedy Women Behind Bars starts streaming on August 26, with comedian Kathy Griffin, 61, as the host. The comedian just had her vocal cords repaired, and she’s making her public return. She’s constantly fulfilling doctors’ wishes by staying positive with a cancer diagnosis.
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
Comments / 0