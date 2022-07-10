IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

A Coralville woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from cash register shortages discovered while she was working. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Lateenice Carter of 19th Avenue was employed at the Kum & Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard in Iowa City when corporate loss prevention noticed register shortages during her shifts. A review of closed circuit camera footage showed Carter allegedly activating prepaid Greendot cards and keeping them without paying for the card or activation fee.
A Coralville man who lost his apartment and job due to a reported wrongful arrest will receive a settlement from the cities of Iowa City and Coralville for damages. The Gazette reports that Anthony Watson sued the two cities as well as Iowa City officer Travis Graves and Coralville officer Jeff Reinhard for negligence, false arrest, false imprisonment, and other allegations.
Questions about love and sex in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids area can be submitted to dearkiki@littlevillagemag.com, or anonymously using this form.
July 15,1982: A circus that was contracted by the Eldridge Lions Club to be at the Eldridge Summer Festival abandoned the festivities. Club president Joe VanDeWiele said the circus trucks arrived on Friday afternoon as scheduled and left Friday night with no warning. Allegedly, some of the drivers stated they needed to go to Walcott to get permits to drive on highways. In any event, folks at the festival didn’t seem too disappointed. The Lions had not fronted any money to the circus, and rain spoiled most of Saturday’s activities. And, according to Lion Harold Kroeger, the circus only had “three billy goats, a nanny goat and a dog.”
If Iowa is the smooth sippin’ Tennessee Whisky of football teams, then Illinois is the bottle of Jim Beam you grab when you are low on cash and fucks to give. Both teams made it a point to hit the beautiful game of football with an ugly stick, eschewing offense and aesthetics for wrestling blindfolded in a vat of mayo. As per usual, the Hawkeyes have just been better at getting the pin.
A funeral service for Mark Robert Hoffmann, 61, of Long Grove, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. A time to toast and celebrate Mark’s life will follow from 3-6 p.m. at Maloney’s Pub, Eldridge.
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one 20 head coaches named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List. Ferentz heading into his 24th season as Iowa’s head coach is the longest tenured head coach in college football. Ferentz was named the Dodd National Coach of the Year in 2015.
Last night the Wahlert Catholic High School softball team advanced to the State Softball tournament for a 2nd time school history in thrilling fashion defeated West Delaware 8-7 in the Class 3A Region 7 championship game played at Wahlert. The Golden Eagles trailed 7-3 in the bottom of the 6th before mounting a rally of 5 runs on 7 hits that included a solo home run off the bat by Bailey Welu, then a three run home run by Ruth Tauber to tie the game at 7. Wahlert took the lead after Tierani Teslow doubled and her courtesy runner Maggie Coutchie scored on Addison Klien’s base hit. West Delaware tried to mount a rally but the final out came in the top of the 7th with bases loaded and a throw to the plate for the force out at home.
