IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

Last night the Wahlert Catholic High School softball team advanced to the State Softball tournament for a 2nd time school history in thrilling fashion defeated West Delaware 8-7 in the Class 3A Region 7 championship game played at Wahlert. The Golden Eagles trailed 7-3 in the bottom of the 6th before mounting a rally of 5 runs on 7 hits that included a solo home run off the bat by Bailey Welu, then a three run home run by Ruth Tauber to tie the game at 7. Wahlert took the lead after Tierani Teslow doubled and her courtesy runner Maggie Coutchie scored on Addison Klien’s base hit. West Delaware tried to mount a rally but the final out came in the top of the 7th with bases loaded and a throw to the plate for the force out at home.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO