ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 drivers slam abusive behavior of some fans at Austrian GP

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwhnU_0gahBZsq00

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One drivers were quick to condemn the behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 said prior to Sunday’s race that it had received reports from fans who had been verbally abused, without giving further details.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was upset when he heard about what had taken place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

“It just highlights that it’s still an issue all over, it comes down to education and, of course, ignorance,” Hamilton said. “People should come, should feel safe, should feel included and should be able to follow whoever it is you want to follow. (It) shouldn’t matter (about) your gender, your sexuality, the color of your skin. It should just be everyone here to have a good time.”

Earlier Sunday, F1 issued a statement.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.”

The Red Bull Ring was sold out with more than 300,000 fans attending over three days.

“These things shouldn’t happen. I read a few things, a few shocking things, so that’s clearly not OK,” said defending world champion Max Verstappen, who drives for the Red Bull team. “I think there should be a general understanding that these shouldn’t happen.”

Verstappen urged better security — and less drinking.

“One thing can be improved with security around places, keep people more in check,” he said. “Sometimes when you drink alcohol you can do stupid things. I don’t say this as an excuse, but these things can be regulated. There’s a certain amount of alcohol maybe.”

Race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari said people have a duty to be vigilant toward others.

“I believe that as a community, people who are witnessing any type of harassment should act and do something,” he said. “If we manage to find these people we need to take hard action, they shouldn’t be allowed to be anywhere close to our sport.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also shocked.

“We are shocked to hear that there have been some incidents of abusive behavior in the grandstands and the fan parks,” he said. “This is completely unacceptable and we hope that security and the authorities deal with this swiftly as there is no place for it in racing or society.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff tells ‘brainless’ F1 fans ‘we don’t want you’ after reports of abuse at Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi QUITS the FIA after being removed from top role following 'error' which cost Lewis Hamilton the world title... as Australian moves home to be 'closer to his family'

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi has walked away from the FIA, exactly seven months after his 'human error' in Abu Dhabi cost Lewis Hamilton the 2021 title. The FIA confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Masi is moving back to Australia to be 'closer to his family'.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Spielberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

F1 commentator is SUSPENDED after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic' during live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix... with Belgian TV channel 'strongly condemning' slur

A French Formula One commentator has been suspended after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic'. Lionel Froissart, 64, was working for Belgian channel RTBF Sport when he labelled Stroll as 'autistic' live on a broadcast of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Froissart's remark was immediately countered by his co-commentator...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lando Norris calls on FIA to ban sausage kerbs from F1 circuits

McLaren driver Lando Norris has called on the FIA to remove sausage kerbs, a type of raised kerb placed around corners, from circuits following two big accidents in other series. Sausage kerbs are often added to chicanes to deter drivers from cutting corners, but in the past two weeks have...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#The Red Bull Ring
racer.com

Herta revels in "really special" maiden F1 test

Colton Herta’s first Formula 1 test with the McLaren Racing team at Portugal’s Portimão circuit left the NTT IndyCar Series star with plenty of positive impressions. “It was a lot of fun,” he said of the run in last year’s Mercedes-powered McLaren MCL35M. “Great two days getting acclimated to the car, which is obviously quite a different car from what I’m used to driving.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hear The Screaming Exhaust Of Novitec's Ferrari SF90 Stradale

We have always had a soft spot for Novitec-tuned products. We tested their builds in the past but have since seen its McLaren, Lambo and especially Ferrari programs just go totally unhinged. Even driving a supercar like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale doesn't mean you will garner the attention you most surely paid for but will have to consider modifying the supercar to stand out. Or maybe as a highly competitive owner you just want a Novitec tune to maybe outrun a 7-seater family SUV like the Tesla Model X Plaid.
CARS
topgear.com

Charles Leclerc looking forward to continuing his season-long battle with Ferrari

F1 ace relishing gripping on-track rivalry with own team. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. After gaining the upper hand following victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari F1 driver...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Karate Combat Announces Champion vs. Champion Superfight Quayhagen vs. Rocha to Headline KC35 on Saturday, August 27

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Karate Combat today announced their first-ever champion vs. champion super fight as the headline bout in Karate Combat 35 ( #KC35 ) on Saturday, August 27, 7PM ET/4PM PT at The Backlot @ Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005228/en/ Champion vs Champion: Welterweight champion Josh Quayhagen and lightweight champion Luiz ‘Pitbull’ Rocha clash in the KC35 headliner on 8/27. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Spain´s running of the bulls ends with swift race, 6 hurt

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Bulls from Spain´s revered Miura ranch starred in a fast and uncomplicated final running of the bulls at this year´s San Fermín Festival on Thursday. The Navarra regional government said six people were treated for minor injuries following Thursday’s run that lasted just over two minutes. Initially, the Spanish Red Cross said two people needed treatment. No horn gorings were reported as the Miuras, known for their alertness and speed of reaction, kept mainly in a pack and took little notice of the runners as they raced to the bullring. One runner escaped serious injury when one bull´s horn appeared to graze the right side of his head before he fell to the ground.
EUROPE
Footwear News

Daniel Ricciardo Isn’t Leaving McLaren or Formula 1 — Here’s What He Had to Say

Rumors have been swirling that Formula 1 diver Daniel Ricciardo’s future with McLaren Racing was uncertain. Part of the speculation came after McLaren c. hief executive Zak Brown said last month that Ricciardo’s time with the team had not met expectations. He has also failed to finish in the top three so far this season, garnering more rumors that he would soon be retiring from the sport altogether.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy