ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

25 Indigo snakes reared at Atlanta Zoo released into Conecuh National Forest in Alabama

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQLdT_0gah9tND00

ATLANTA — A southeast ecosystem recently welcomed over 20 of its original members with the reintroduction to the wild of a group of eastern indigo snakes reared at Zoo Atlanta.

A total of 25 snakes were released into Alabama’s Conecuh National Forest, near Andalusia, Alabama, on June 25 as part of a longtime conservation partnership to help to reestablish a native species in its original range.

Prior to the launch, the eastern indigo snake had not been sighted in the wild in Alabama for around 50 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Zoo Atlanta, these snakes are a keystone species of the longleaf pine-wiregrass and sandhills ecosystem, and their presence has significant positive ecological benefits for the national forest.

Zoo Atlanta has reared more than 100 eastern indigo snakes for the reintroduction program.

To date, over 200 eastern indigo snakes have been released into Conecuh National Forest.

“The eastern indigo snake reintroduction program is an outstanding example not only of the power of partnership but of a conservation project that is being proven to work,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., vice president of collections and conservation.

Zoo Atlanta said its primary contribution to the initiative is the rearing of hatchling snakes until they reach a size capable of avoiding most predators that feed on juvenile snakes.

Because they had been designated for release into the wild, the young snakes received care and feeding in behind-the-scenes facilities where they had limited interactions with humans.

Mickelberg said it is very rewarding to know they are helping an important native species regain a sustainable solid footing in its original range.

The recent group of 25 snakes — 13 males and 12 females — spent the past year at Zoo Atlanta and received passive integrated responder tags (PIT) for identification before being released into the wild. That way the zoo can keep track of the snakes.

In recent years, results from tracking efforts have shown that previous groups of reintroduced individuals are thriving and reproducing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta city councilwoman looks to hold neglectful landlords accountable The bad weather doesn’t help many renters across the metro. Heavy rains bring leaks, floods and mold. Renters say the landlords ignored their concerns.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
WSB Radio

Video shows manatee borrowing child’s surfboard at Florida beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WSB Radio

Video shows Georgia motorcyclist crash, flip on top of car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Shocking video shows a driver on a motorcycle crashing into a car, sending the rider on the bike flying. Police in Duluth, Georgia, shared the video on Instagram, which shows that the car the motorcyclist crashed into was left with a massive hole in its rear windshield.
DULUTH, GA
WSB Radio

20-year-old Georgia woman dies after freak accident at horse-riding event

CANTON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a horse riding event on Friday, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club over the weekend. The fire department told the Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Andalusia, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Kentucky firefighter rescues puppy with can stuck on its head

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky firefighter helped a puppy in distress on Monday, safely removing a can from the dog’s head. According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford was working his other job for a trash pickup company when he found the puppy with its head stuck inside an empty can of Campbell’s Chunky Soup.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Officials suggest pipeline company hid problems after spill

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — U.S. prosecutors suspect a Wyoming company of potentially concealing problems with a pipeline that broke in 2015 and spilled more than 50,000 gallons (240,000 liters) of crude into Montana's Yellowstone River, fouling a small city's drinking water supply, court filings show. The government...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo Atlanta#Conecuh National Forest#Snake#Atlanta Zoo#Eastern
WSB Radio

No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

GRUNDY, Va. — (AP) — Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely. Authorities feared the worst Wednesday as they were...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Radio

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. But Murdaugh's life was quietly unraveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Radio

Crews find all 44 people unaccounted for after severe flooding in southwest Virginia

WHITEWOOD, Va. — Officials said Thursday that 44 people unaccounted for following major flooding that damaged more than 100 homes in southwest Virginia have been located. Heavy rainfall Tuesday caused the flooding, which prompted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday. Several small communities in the area, which border West Virginia and Kentucky, were impacted by the floodwaters, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy