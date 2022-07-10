25 Indigo snakes reared at Atlanta Zoo released into Conecuh National Forest in Alabama

ATLANTA — A southeast ecosystem recently welcomed over 20 of its original members with the reintroduction to the wild of a group of eastern indigo snakes reared at Zoo Atlanta.

A total of 25 snakes were released into Alabama’s Conecuh National Forest, near Andalusia, Alabama, on June 25 as part of a longtime conservation partnership to help to reestablish a native species in its original range.

Prior to the launch, the eastern indigo snake had not been sighted in the wild in Alabama for around 50 years.

According to Zoo Atlanta, these snakes are a keystone species of the longleaf pine-wiregrass and sandhills ecosystem, and their presence has significant positive ecological benefits for the national forest.

Zoo Atlanta has reared more than 100 eastern indigo snakes for the reintroduction program.

To date, over 200 eastern indigo snakes have been released into Conecuh National Forest.

“The eastern indigo snake reintroduction program is an outstanding example not only of the power of partnership but of a conservation project that is being proven to work,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., vice president of collections and conservation.

Zoo Atlanta said its primary contribution to the initiative is the rearing of hatchling snakes until they reach a size capable of avoiding most predators that feed on juvenile snakes.

Because they had been designated for release into the wild, the young snakes received care and feeding in behind-the-scenes facilities where they had limited interactions with humans.

Mickelberg said it is very rewarding to know they are helping an important native species regain a sustainable solid footing in its original range.

The recent group of 25 snakes — 13 males and 12 females — spent the past year at Zoo Atlanta and received passive integrated responder tags (PIT) for identification before being released into the wild. That way the zoo can keep track of the snakes.

In recent years, results from tracking efforts have shown that previous groups of reintroduced individuals are thriving and reproducing.

