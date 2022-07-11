ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Man Dead, 8 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including two 15-year-olds, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section.

The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said one person is in custody but no further information is available at this time.

Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe shot a man during an apparent road rage shooting in Frankford. The man was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in his right shoulder in the city’s Cobbs Creek section, according to police. The shooting occurred on the 700 block of Cecil Street around 7:45 p.m.

The 22-year-old man was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.

In Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, two people were shot. Police say the shooting happened near 8th and Huntingdon Streets just before 3 a.m.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while sitting in a car. They were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police in West Philadelphia say a 45-year-old man was shot five times on the 1400 block of 53rd Street around 2 a.m. The man was shot twice in the right elbow, once in the right thigh, and twice in the buttocks. Police say the man was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

In Juniata Park, a 15-year-old girl was shot on the 3900 block of L Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. She is in stable condition and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say 15-year-old boy was shot once in his left knee in North Philadelphia. He walked into Temple Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say.

A man is recovering after being shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot once on the 1500 block of Van Kirk Street.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s Toyota RAV4. The vehicle has not been recovered at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

