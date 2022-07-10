John Michael Quigley

Jack F. Bollinger Jr, 75, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 22, 1947 to the late Jack and Jessie (McGinley) Bollinger. Jack graduated from Butler High School and later went on to college at Penn State for 2 years. He was employed at Armco as a cold mill turn foreman. Jack loved golfing and riding motorcycles. He was known for his smart and funny personality. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jack was the beloved father of Melissa Kelsch; grandfather of Stephanie Thorpe, August Kelsch, Joseph Kelsch III, Charlie Bollinger, and Bradd Palmer; great grandfather of Becca Thorpe and Xander Thorpe; and brother in law of Nancy (Ed) Davis and Bob (Kim) Tirk. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl (Tirk) Bollinger, 3 children, Jack Bollinger III, Nancy Bollinger, and Charles Bollinger. Family and friends received on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO