West Middlesex, PA

John Michael Quigley

butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

John Michael Quigley, 62, of West Middlesex, PA passed away on July 8, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 8, 1960 to the...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Jack F. Bollinger Jr

Jack F. Bollinger Jr, 75, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 22, 1947 to the late Jack and Jessie (McGinley) Bollinger. Jack graduated from Butler High School and later went on to college at Penn State for 2 years. He was employed at Armco as a cold mill turn foreman. Jack loved golfing and riding motorcycles. He was known for his smart and funny personality. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jack was the beloved father of Melissa Kelsch; grandfather of Stephanie Thorpe, August Kelsch, Joseph Kelsch III, Charlie Bollinger, and Bradd Palmer; great grandfather of Becca Thorpe and Xander Thorpe; and brother in law of Nancy (Ed) Davis and Bob (Kim) Tirk. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl (Tirk) Bollinger, 3 children, Jack Bollinger III, Nancy Bollinger, and Charles Bollinger. Family and friends received on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Griffin Named To Butler School Board

A former candidate for the Butler School Board was chosen as its newest member earlier this week. The board approved appointing Regenold Griffin to fill the seat vacated by Thomas Harrison, who moved out of the county to accept another job. The district had nine applicants for the position, although...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Annual Celebration Set For Butler County Collaborative for Families

The public is invited to attend a gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Celebration of Collaboration for Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. A guest speaker will discuss experiences with collaboration in Butler County at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Central Electric Marks 85th Anniversary

It was 85 years ago today that Central Electric Cooperative officially signed an incorporation notice. The CEC got its start in 1937 after residents in Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, and Venango Counties got together with a vision to bring electricity to rural communities. A group of five men worked to establish...
BUTLER, PA
West Middlesex, PA
butlerradio.com

BASD Files Amicus Brief In PIAA Right To Know Case

While there is no resolution to Butler’s lawsuit against the PIAA, the district will be submitting their support for the high school sports legislative body to be subject to right to know laws. The district solicitor asked the board for approval to submit an Amicus Brief with the Pennsylvania...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Community Days Continue

Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration. The 13th annual Crusin Cranberry runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the Cranberry Community Park. A first responders volleyball match will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Park Volleyball Court. The entire Community...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Municipalities Awarded Grants For Traffic Light Updates

Two municipalities in Butler County are set to receive state funding to help with traffic light upgrades. Cranberry Township was awarded $128,000 that will go toward LED light replacements for traffic signals on Route 19, along with light replacements and bettering the automation of incident management timing plans. Winfield Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

County To Recount Select Precincts Of 2020 Election

Butler County Commissioners are beginning the process of recounting a select number of ballots from the 2020 election. At yesterday’s public meeting, the commissioners said they were going to select three random precincts in the county to recount. The precincts were separated into three categories based on the number of voters.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

County Solicitor Named Interim Elections Chief

Butler County is naming their solicitor as the interim elections director. The commissioners formally named Wil White to take over the elections office on an interim basis. White helped oversee this past primary election after the departure of former director Aaron Sheasley. Commissioner Leslie Osche says they remain hopeful to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Sunflower Fundraiser To Support Liver Cancer Awareness

A local organization is trying to raise awareness about liver disease while also brightening homes through a new initiative. The Community Liver Alliance DeLIVERing Hope Campaign is offering a vibrant bouquet of sunflowers for donations that will help support awareness, education, advocacy, and research. Those who make a $20 donation...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Zelienople Borough Latest To Agree To Sewage Upgrades

The Zelienople Borough is the latest municipality to agree to major sewage upgrades to the Western Butler County Authority. Also known as the WBCA—the authority is looking at $64 million in total upgrades to the system that is serving a growing population in the southwestern corridor of the county.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Connoquenessing Twp. Man Allegedly Assaulted At Nursing Home

A man originally from Connoquenessing Township is recovering from injuries he suffered after he was allegedly assaulted at a nursing home. State police in Armstrong County say they were called to Allegheny Valley Hospital Sunday evening for a 74-year-old man who was assaulted at the Fawn Personal Care Home, which is on Lardintown Road in Tarentum.
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect

Butler Township Police are asking for help with identifying a car involved in a hit and run crash. The accident happened at the intersection of Eberhart Road and Evans City Road last Wednesday evening around 4:40 p.m. Police are searching for the owner of a light blue Chevy Avalanche pickup...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Very Low

Local COVID hospitalizations are remaining very low. As of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital was treating two patients for the coronavirus, with no one in the ICU. That’s one fewer than last week. This is also the fewest hospitalized patients at Butler Memorial Hospital since last summer according to...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Four Charged For Spinning Donuts On Farm Show Runway

Four young men are facing charges after they allegedly drove near the runway at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. State police say they were called to the Farm Show around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after calls for numerous vehicles on the runway. Police arrived to find the four vehicles were spinning...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Family Food Truck Festival

Sample some of Pittsburgh’s tastiest food trucks including:. Benvenuti Pizza, Papa Wood BBQ, Steve & Benny’s Chicken Shack, Tu Mangi, Pgh. Crepes, Mission Maui and Graeter’s Ice Cream and more!. Bring the family and come hungry!. Cold beer, refreshing drinks and sweet treats will be for sale...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident Snarls Morning Commute On Evans City Rd.

There were some significant traffic delays on Evans City Road this morning in Forward Township due to an accident. The multi-vehicle crash happened near the intersection with Brownsdale Road around 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash, however no one was injured. Witnesses...
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police File Charges In City Dog Fighting Incident

We now have more information about a dog fighting incident that happened last week. According to a press release from Butler City Police, an altercation between a loose dog and a leashed dog took place Tuesday around 4 p.m. near the intersection of North McKean and East Pearl Streets. Officers...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Warn Of Road Rage Incidents

Police are warning drivers after seeing an uptick in road rage incidents. This comes in the wake of the death of an off duty police officer in Blawnox, who was shot and killed after a road rage incident last week. Police say that if it appears that another driver is...
BLAWNOX, PA

