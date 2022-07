Chrome browser is now the most used among its competitors as it offers many features and supports several browser extensions. If you need to switch to the Chrome browser or upgrade it, you have to download the software file first before installing it. For some users, while downloading the Chrome file, the download gets stuck. This issue could be caused by a lot of reasons which include the presence of antivirus, incorrect settings, network issues, and many others. However, there are several ways to fix the Chrome installer stuck on download issue, which we will cover in detail in this article.

