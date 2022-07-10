ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Solomon says she was followed by ‘creepy stalker’ on hen do

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Stacey Solomon hits out at a “creepy stalker” photographer who followed her around on her hen do.

The Loose Women presenter is set to marry her I’m a Celebrity campmate Joe Swash and flew to Mykonos for the pre-wedding celebration.

Solomon turned to social media to inform her fans that she was followed during the trip after finding unsolicited photos of herself online.

“By the way, there’s nothing creepier than finding out for the last two days that some weird stalker’s been following you around a Greek island,” she said.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

