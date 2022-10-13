ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 6 Prime Day OLED TV Deals: Big Discounts on Samsung & LG OLEDs Are Back

By Michael Bizzaco
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLAjs_0gah0mBt00

Amazon surprised shoppers when rumors of a second Prime Day started swirling, and lo and behold, Amazon unveiled a massive deals event slated for October 11 and 12. Prime Day 2, technically known as the Prime Early Access Sale, will see 48 hours of savings across every major shopping category. If you’re looking to get the jump on holiday shopping, now’s a great time to do it. Of course, we always keep our eyes peeled for sales on big-ticket items, and that includes OLED TVs.

We can expect the best OLED TV deals to arrive on October 11 and 12, but we’re already seeing savings on some OLED TVs. If you want to scoop up savings on a TV you’ve been eyeing, without running the risk of it going out of stock the day of, then you might want to take advantage of these early savings ahead of fall Prime Day .

Fall Prime Day really is the best time to get your hands on top-rated OLED TVs . Famed for its incredible contrast and colors delivered via self-illuminating pixels, as opposed to traditional LED backlighting, OLED TVs were very expensive, but the sticker shock is gradually being eliminated as more and more TV brands add the display type to their lineups.

Even on sale, an OLED TV is still an investment. If it’s not one that you’re sure about yet, then check out our top Prime Day TV deals , which includes OLED, 4K and other top TVs.

1. SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series

BEST OVERALL

Samsung’s finally in the OLED category with the incredible S95B OLED TV series. New for 2022, Samsung’s first OLED TV is still on sale, with the 55- and 65-inch models already getting the treatment. With Quantum HDR, you’ll see a boost in contrast, colors, and brightness to ensure whatever you’re watching is going to have the absolute best results. It’s also designed with a slim chassis that takes up minimal space. Even more notable is the fact that it comes with one of the coolest gadgets we saw during CES 2022 earlier this year, the SolarCell Remote, which can recharge itself with nothing more than sun power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5zmQ_0gah0mBt00

Buy: Samsung 65 Inch OLED TV $1,997.99

2. LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

$200 IN SAVINGS

The LG C2 series is not only one of our favorite TVs for 2022 overall, but it’s also getting the Prime Day 2022 sales treatment. Normally, the 65-inch version of the TV sells for around $2,500, but with Prime Day markdowns, the C2 can be yours for only $2,100. There are also Amazon markdowns on both the 48- and 75-inch versions of the C2.

Featuring the LG OLED evo panel, this state-of-the-art screen delivers more brightness than we’ve ever before seen on a TV, while still nailing that infinite contrast we expect from an OLED. Plus, with LG’s Brightness Booster, those highlights receive another 20% kick in performance.

With its a9 Gen 5 AI processor giving you crisp, clear details and 4K upscaling, the C2 is readymade to tackle Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG picture codecs, and is geared up for all your movie and gaming needs thanks to the native 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for hardcore gamers, and four future-proofed HDMI 2.1 inputs for everything next-gen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0FvE_0gah0mBt00

Buy: LG 55 Inch OLED TV $1,346.99

3. LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

NOW UNDER $1,000

The A1 series is LG’s 2021 entry-level OLED, but don’t let the “entry” descriptor deter you from investing in this model.

In terms of picture tech, there’s plenty to love here. Eight million self-emitting pixels deliver rich colors and contrast to the A1’s display, creating a phenomenally lifelike image that is only further buttressed by the TV’s a7 Gen 4 AI processor. The latter automatically adjusts picture and sound details on the fly to deliver the sharpest image possible, with 4K upscaling kicking in when and where applicable. The A1 series also features LG’s incredible WebOS platform for all things streaming, as well as built-in support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. While you’re only getting 4K/60Hz with the A1, there’s no beating that rock-bottom $947 price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYqmv_0gah0mBt00

Buy: LG 55-Inch A1 Series 4K $899.99 (orig. $1299.99) 31% OFF

4. LG C1 Series OLED TV

UP TO 33% OFF

The LG C1 series wasn’t just the best OLED TV of 2021, but the best TV of 2021, full stop. Even now, it remains one of the best TVs in our humble opinion.

There are a few key differences compared to the A1 series. Most notably, the C1 delivers a 120Hz refresh rate while the A1 only manages 60Hz. This is an important picture spec for sports fans, film buffs and gamers, where the doubled refresh metric helps to smooth out motion blur and other lag-based artifacts to give you the sharpest picture possible, regardless of the onscreen action.

The C1 also gets a boost in processing power, utilizing LG’s a9 Gen 4 AI chip, as opposed to the a7 of the A1 series. This means the C1 is capable of better image correction and 4K upscaling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nO2Fb_0gah0mBt00

Buy: LG 83-Inch C1 Series 4K $3,697

5. LG B1 Series OLED TV

SMART ASSISTANT READY

The Gen 4 AI Processor generates a breathtaking 4K picture with over 8 million pixels. It has Google Assistant and Alexa built in, and the home cinema experience truly comes alive with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and it is one of the best gaming TVs on the market right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9XC4_0gah0mBt00

Buy: LG OLED B1 65 Inch TV $1,596.99

6. LG OLED 65-Inch G2 Series Gallery Edition

$400 IN SAVINGS

You may be wondering why LG is getting so much attention in this Prime Day 2022 OLED deals roundup. That’s because the brand helped to successfully land the consumer OLED on digital and brick-and-mortar shelves. On top of being the leading producer of OLED TVs, LG Display also sells its panels to brands like Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio.

Here’s one last great LG OLED deal: the truly unique 65-inch G2 Gallery Edition. Similar to our top pick, the C2 series, the G2 is outfitted with LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI processor, an OLED evo panel, a native 120Hz refresh rate and four future-proofed HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The big difference between models is that the G2 gets even brighter than the C2, is designed to be shown off as a wall-mounted TV (the Gallery moniker is so named for the G2’s super-slim profile) and touts an audio system that pumps out a few more decibels than the C2 can.

All of this and more is yours with the LG 65-inch G2 Gallery Edition. Just keep in mind that if you’re planning to place the G2 on a stand, you’ll need to purchase a $150 stand separately , as the TV only ships with a wall mount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxj4i_0gah0mBt00

Buy: LG 65-Inch G2 Series Gallery Edition $2196.99 (orig. $2999.99) 27% OFF

How We Find Prime Day OLED TV Deals

Amazon isn’t offering specific Prime Day OLED TV deals. Instead, you can expect several of today’s leading TV brands to be offering markdowns on some of their most popular OLED models in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day.

And these deals aren’t specifically targeted to OLEDs only. To get an idea of what markdowns have looked like in the past, here are some of the best deals you could grab on TVs during the 2021 sales event.

  • Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for $99 (Original Price $169)
  • Insignia 39-inch Fire TV for $179 (Original Price $249)
  • Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV for $349 (Original Price $479)
  • Hisense 55-inch H9 for $699 (Original Price $999)
  • Sony 77-Inch Bravia OLED TV for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999)
  • Sony 75-Inch X950H TV for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599)
  • Samsung 65-Inch The Frame TV for $1,597 (Original Price $1,999)

But if it’s OLED-or-die for you, SPY scoured the web and store shelves for some of the best pre-Prime Day 2022 markdowns on OLED TVs. Here are the six best deals we found.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on July 12, 2022, to reflect the latest price changes.

Should You Wait to Buy a TV Until Amazon Prime Day?

Not necessarily. While many brands will receive some major markdowns for the annual Amazon sales event, there are deals already available in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022, both from Amazon and its competitors. In addition to this roundup, you can find even more deals by searching for OLEDs on Amazon’s site , as well as Walmart and Best Buy .

SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Don’t Miss The Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals — Save $300+ on AllClad, Dash, Ninja and More

It’s here! Amazon’s Early Access Prime Deals has begun and stretches through tomorrow, October 12th, and much like Prime Day, this event will offer some of the top brands in every category at some of their lowest prices — all in time for the holiday shopping season. As always, SPY editors have been keeping an eye out for the best deals. Over the past few weeks, we’ve done some deep digging to help you find everything you could ever want and need when it comes to the best Prime Day deals, TV deals, fashion deals, tech deals and more. And all of...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#Sony Tv#Tv Deals#Household Deals#Electronics Deals#Samsung Lg
Digital Trends

Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV, Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here -- and runs through end of Oct 12. — and if you've been waiting to score a TV, now is an excellent time. And while you could dive through the list to find the best of the best, the team here at TheStreet Deals is doing the hard work for you. This way, you can keep reading to see the best deals on TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and Amazon (AMZN) , as well as accessories like streaming sticks and boxes.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Early Black Friday deals have arrived. We've found major discounts on top-rated TVs. Shop slashed prices on TV models from...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Samsung’s Stellar Wine Fridge Is a Amazon Prime Day Deal Worth Toasting

Not all of us are so lucky that we have space for a full-on wine cellar in our home. That’s especially true when you’re someone who lives in New York City, where having more than a single floor to yourself can feel like a true luxury. So, enter the wine fridge. When I moved into my current apartment, one of the main selling points was the under-the-counter wine fridge located in the kitchen. It’s nothing particularly special, but having the ability to store my wine at the correct temperature has made a pretty big difference (especially as someone who loves a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: New Beyerdynamic XELENTO Earbuds Deliver Premium High-Res Sound — at a Premium Price

Your Airpods Pro are great for listening to music, but there’s another level of audio fidelity out there they can’t hope to reach. You know what can? The new second-generation Beyerdynamic XELENTO Remote and XELENTO Wireless in-ear headphones, officially released on October 13. Described by Beyerdynamic as the “true gems of the audio world,” these earbuds are hand-crafted for audiophiles to hear every single nuance of their favorite songs. A Tesla driver makes up the “heart” of the new earbuds, and according to Beyerdynamic, “The TESLA.11 driver was specially designed to provide full hi-fi enjoyment even in its compact design. The...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12. It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this. Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale. Every year, we gather up the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

