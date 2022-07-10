ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Tugendhat says we need ‘clean start’ after launching leadership bid

By Kate Gill
Tom Tugendhat says he is "committed" to a "clean start" for the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party after he launched his leadership bid to become the next Tory leader.

"I think Boris Johnson delivered many things for this country, but what we know need is a clean start because the government and the Conservative party to return to the service of the people and to have that clean start that we all know is needed," the Tory backbencher told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.

The prime minister -hopeful also revealed the naughtiest thing he’s ever done.

The Independent

Tory leadership: Truss gains right-wing votes as Sunak and Mordaunt are on top

Liz Truss was picking up support from the Tory right after Suella Braverman was eliminated from an increasingly bitter leadership race that saw Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt bolster their positions as frontrunners.Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, came out on top of Thursday’s voting, and in second was Ms Mordaunt, who was bearing the brunt of the attacks from rival camps as she gained the most momentum.Ms Braverman, the Attorney General, fared the worst in the second round and was eliminated to leave five contenders who will take part in the first televised debate on Friday evening.She came out in...
The Independent

Tory leadership candidates urged to halt Channel 4 privatisation plans

Independent production companies are urging Conservative Party leadership candidates to commit to halting the sale of Channel 4.Firms including those behind popular TV programmes such as Peaky Blinders, The Crown, and Ackley Bridge, have written an open letter to the candidates, adding their support to a campaign launched last month, co-ordinated by We Own It.The 16 independent production companies are asking the candidates to commit to dropping the privatisation plan.📺 @mahonalex is right. Channel 4's public service remit is what makes it so succesful.If this sale goes through, that public service remit will be replaced by the pursuit of profit....
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to a halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis,...
Tom Tugendhat
Boris Johnson
The Independent

GOP senator slammed for claiming ‘Black babies are at greater risk of being aborted than white babies’

Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee has been blasted for saying that “Black babies are at greater risk of being aborted than white babies”. During a hearing this week about the effects of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, Mr Lee said that “a New York City Health Department report that was released just about four years ago found that between 2012 and 2016, when this study was conducted, Black mothers aborted 136,426 babies while giving birth to only 118,127 babies.”
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
The Independent

Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should

US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as the party’s right-wing boosted her chances of being the next prime minister.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty and undermined her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come across.”David Frost...
The Independent

Campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

Donald Trump’s former senior campaign adviser blamed the death of a woman in the US Capitol riot on the former president’s heated rhetoric, text messages have revealed.Brad Parscale appeared to be referring to the death of Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot by law enforcement during the deadly insurrection, in messages to fellow Trump adviser Katrina Pierson that were shared at the latest January 6 hearing.In the messages from the day of the riot, Mr Parscale told Ms Pierson that he “felt guilty” for helping Mr Trump win the White House, and described him as “a sitting president asking...
The Independent

Liz Truss boosted by backing of ousted Suella Braverman in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman says she will back Liz Truss to be the new Conservative leader after being ousted in the race to succeed Boris Johnson - in a move that dramatically heightens the stakes.If Ms Braverman’s backers do likewise, the support will bring the foreign secretary within touching distance of second-placed Penny Mordaunt and boost Ms Truss’s campaign.Sources have told The Independent the attorney-general will lend her vote to the foreign secretary in the third round of the battle to be PM.Ms Braverman, who was eliminated from the race on Thursday after finishing bottom of the second ballot with 27...
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

