ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HEAT ALERT: Mild, sunny Sunday in NYC ahead of workweek warmup

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW: Mostly sunny, mild and comfy.

NEXT: Loads of sunshine, nice and warm this afternoon. Heating up tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Increasing humidity Monday night into Tuesday.

NEXT: Hot, hazy and humid Tuesday & Wednesday. A slow moving cold front will bring the threat of thunderstorms Tuesday & Wednesday. As of now, severe threat looks to be N&W of NYC, but strong t-storms with damaging winds are possible for our area. Still something that we're monitoring. Stay tuned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5qYb_0gagywjv00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae predicts a pleasant, sunny day for NYC today.

Today: Sunny, nice and pleasant. Highs near 82. NE wind 5-10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39frDg_0gagywjv00

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and comfy. Lows near 68. S wind 5-10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRUN9_0gagywjv00

Monday: Loads of sunshine, warm and breezy. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: HEAT ALERT Hot, hazy, humid. Chance of PM storms. Highs near 93. Lows near 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4f56_0gagywjv00

Wednesday: HEAT ALERT Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Chance of afternoon storms. Highs near 90. Lows near 72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiZcJ_0gagywjv00

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs near 86. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQpkA_0gagywjv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#N W
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Family breakfast came before deadly tragedy in capsized boat on NYC Hudson River: ‘Never imagined what ended up happening’

The group of a dozen relatives, some visiting from Colombia and Miami, gathered for a New Jersey breakfast before heading for a chartered boat ride on the Hudson River. Family friend Albeiro Orozco recalled giving 7-year-old Julian Vasquez a lollipop as the crew departed his Elizabeth, N.J., restaurant for their Tuesday adventure. The youngster, along with fellow passenger Lindelia Vasquez, 47, died less than three hours later after their boat capsized in a horrifying mishap that left two others relatives in critical condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Medical expert talks COVID-19 surge, BA.5 variant, and more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The highly contagious omicron BA.5 variant is what’s driving COVID-19 cases up in New York City, according to medical experts. With the recent development, city officials are now urging New Yorkers to mask up indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Eric Ascher from Lenox Hill Hospital joined PIX11 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

On the Record with NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: New Yorkers ‘irked’ by the return of alternate side parking

NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said. NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to save on groceries in New York City, finance expert shares

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bills are stacking up at the same rate as New York City is heating up. Many New Yorkers are determined to pinch as many pennies as they can. Luckily, they’re not alone. Jully-Alma Taveras, a personal finance expert, joined New York Living on Tuesday morning to give advice on how to save on groceries this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy