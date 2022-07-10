HEAT ALERT: Mild, sunny Sunday in NYC ahead of workweek warmup

NOW: Mostly sunny, mild and comfy.

NEXT: Loads of sunshine, nice and warm this afternoon. Heating up tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Increasing humidity Monday night into Tuesday.

NEXT: Hot, hazy and humid Tuesday & Wednesday. A slow moving cold front will bring the threat of thunderstorms Tuesday & Wednesday. As of now, severe threat looks to be N&W of NYC, but strong t-storms with damaging winds are possible for our area. Still something that we're monitoring. Stay tuned.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae predicts a pleasant, sunny day for NYC today.

Today: Sunny, nice and pleasant. Highs near 82. NE wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and comfy. Lows near 68. S wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Loads of sunshine, warm and breezy. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: HEAT ALERT Hot, hazy, humid. Chance of PM storms. Highs near 93. Lows near 75.

Wednesday: HEAT ALERT Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Chance of afternoon storms. Highs near 90. Lows near 72.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs near 86. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.