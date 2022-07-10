ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anxious and avoidant attachment are related to cognitive functioning in older couples

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research provides evidence that insecure attachment is associated with cognitive functioning in older couples. The findings have been published in the Journal of Research in Personality. “I came across a book chapter that mentioned how attachment could be linked to Alzheimer’s disease and I was hooked,” said study...

www.psypost.org

