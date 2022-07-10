ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Saxophonist Barbara Thompson dead at 77

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Jazz rock saxophonist Barbara Thompson MBE has died, aged 77, her daughter has confirmed. The wife of late Colosseum drummer Jon Hiseman had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the past 25 years.

In a statement, Thompson's daughter, singer-songwriter Ana Gracey said: "My mum had the most extraordinary spirit - she never gave up, however, her body finally let her down after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s over the course of 25 years alongside complications with her heart towards the end. We dearly hope that she and our father have found each other once again."

Thompson is best known to fans of progressive music for her work in jazz rockers Colosseum and with Manfred Mann's Earth Band (she featured on 1976's The Roaring Silence and 1980's Chance ) and the Keef Hartley Band, however she was also lauded for her contribution to jazz and contemporary classical music as well.

Thompson had studied  saxophone and classical composition at the Royal College Of Music, but through her love of the music of John Coltrane and Duke Ellington, she concentrated on jazz. She married Hiseman in 1967 (the pair had met in 1964) and featured on the band's second album, 1969's Valentyne Suite and 1970's fourth album Daughter Of Time from the band's original phase.

She helped form the jazz rock group United Jazz + Rock Ensemble, fronted Barbara Thompson's Jubiaba, a nine-piece latin rock outfit who also featured former Soft Machine bassist Roy Babbington , and Barbara Thompson's Paraphernalia, which also featured her late husband.

Thompson appeared on Andrew Lloyd-Webber's 1978 classical fusion album Variations and also worked with him on musicals such as Cats and Starlight Express , composed incidental music for the David Jason detective series A Touch Of Frost and also plated flute on Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds .

Thompson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1997 and retired as an active saxophonist in 2001 with a farewell tour. She returned to the stage in 2003 and featured at Colosseum's final live show at Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2015 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins: the soundtrack of my life

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him, and which song he'd have played at his funeral. Back in the early noughties, when The Darkness hit big with their debut album Permission To Land, frontman Justin Hawkins had the perfect riposte to a critic who dubbed them “the gay AC/DC”. “I prefer to think of us as the straight Queen,” Hawkins said.
MUSIC
Louder

Muse's proggiest moments

A lot of proggers love them, but the purists can remain unmoved. As they gear up for the release of their latest album Will Of The People, we look at Muse's proggiest tunes
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Jeff Wayne
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Bob Dylan Never Wanted to Stop Touring With Tom Petty: ‘It’s Too Good’

In 1986, Bob Dylan invited Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to join him on a tour of Australia. They ended up touring the world together for two years. Eventually, it came time for Petty and his band to stop performing with Dylan. When Petty told Dylan they’d have to stop playing together, the other musician said they shouldn’t break up. Petty explained how he reacted to Dylan’s request.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand

If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Rock Band#Saxophonist#Progressive Music#Colosseum#Valentyne Suite#Latin#Soft Machine
DoYouRemember?

Frank Sinatra On The Song That Played A Significant Role In His Career: “A Piece Of S–t”

Frank Sinatra is known as one of the most famous entertainers of the ’40s through to the ’60s. He is unarguably rated among the world’s best-selling music artists, having made an estimated 150 million record sales. Based on his reputation as an excellent world-class singer who made his mark in the global music industry — and the power that goes along with that — he didn’t mince words to levy criticism on any song he disagreed with.
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

John Schuck Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Legendary feature film star Rock Hudson found small-screen fame on McMillan & Wife, which premiered on September 17, 1971, as one of three original spokes in the programming wheel that comprised of NBC Mystery Movie anthology series on Sunday nights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Tom Petty Didn’t Think a Celebrated Beatles Album Held Up Over the Years

Tom Petty was a lifelong fan of The Beatles and even collaborated with some of the band’s former members. He explained that seeing them for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show altered the course of his life. Despite this, when asked to choose between Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, he said he preferred the latter. He explained that he didn’t know if Sgt. Pepper held up in the decades after its release.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
889
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy