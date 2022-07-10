What to know about all 12 wide receivers on Missouri football's roster before the 2022 season

Missouri football was a running team last season.

With Tyler Badie in the backfield and leading the SEC in rushing, the Tigers were able to make most of their offensive production on the ground.

This year, it appears Missouri has the stable of wide receivers to open up the passing attack. From veterans to heavily touted freshmen, here’s what to know about each of the wideouts currently listed on the roster.

Barrett Banister

The graduate student, now in his sixth year of eligibility, had 31 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown last year. Banister, who joined the Tigers from Fayetteville High School in Arkansas, was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy last season, which honors college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

Tauskie Dove

A senior for the 2022 campaign, Dove led the 2021 Tigers in receiving yards with 576, making him one of two Missouri receivers with over 500. He finished third on the team with 38 catches.

Dove, who is expected to take one of the 2022 starting receiver spots, scored two touchdowns in 2020 as a sophomore, also contributing 300 yards on 30 catches.

Demariyon 'Peanut' Houston

Houston joins the Tigers as a transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He had 19 catches for 280 yards with the Blue Devils last season.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons playing for Nebraska. Houston joined the Cornhuskers as a four-star prospect from Millwood in Oklahoma.

Micah Manning

Manning also joins the Tigers as a junior-college transfer for the 2022 season. He previously played at Iowa Western Community College, after playing his prep football at Lee’s Summit.

Mookie Cooper

The sophomore will be expected to take a big step forward in 2022. During his redshirt freshman campaign last year, he finished with 17 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown in nine games played.

The St. Louis native joined the Tigers after taking a redshirt in his first season with Ohio State.

Dominic Lovett

The sophomore played in every game for Missouri last season, earning six starts. He finished the year with 173 yards on 26 catches.

Lovett joined the Tigers as a four-star prospect out of East St. Louis. He also chipped in on the ground last season, finishing the year with four rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Chance Luper

Luper finished 2021 with 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 catches. He played in eight games, starting in four.

The son of running backs coach Curtis Luper, he played his high school football at Fort Worth Christian in Texas, coming to Missouri as a three-star prospect in 2020. Luper chose the Tigers over offers from Indiana, Louisville and Wake Forest among others.

Zach Hahn

Hahn redshirted last season. He played high school football at CBC in St. Louis, where he earned all-state honors.

Logan Muckey

Muckey played in two games on special teams last season, preserving his redshirt. He came to Missouri from Lee’s Summit.

Luther Burden III

Burden will have a lot to live up to as one of the most hyped players on the roster. The true freshman became the Tigers’ first five-star recruit in years when he chose Missouri over such heavy hitters as defending national champion Georgia.

He starred at East St. Louis last season after playing his first years of high school football at Cardinal Ritter. Burden finished his senior year with 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns on 71 catches.

In Missouri’s spring game, Burden found the end zone. He will have to compete, but could very well find himself starting this season.

Mekhi Miller

Miller joins the Tigers as a three-star prospect from Blue Valley North in Kansas. He was ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 recruit in the state.

Ja’Marion Wayne

Another freshman from the St. Louis area, Wayne was a four-star recruit coming out of Parkway West. He chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Kansas and Nebraska among others.

Matt Stahl is the Missouri athletics beat reporter for the Columbia Daily Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @mattstahl97.