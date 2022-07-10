ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Meet the Tribune: Content producer Danielle Bequette supports newsroom behind the scenes

By Danielle Bequette, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzc4h_0gagsxGY00

I was studying psychology at University of Missouri-St. Louis when unexpected events necessitated a return to my home in Fredericktown, a small town in the St. Francois Mountains of Southeast Missouri.

Unsure of my career path and in need of a job, happenstance brought me to the world of journalism as an administrative assistant at the local newspaper, the Democrat News.

Life at a small-town newspaper is sometimes tedious, but never boring. Throughout the day, local officials, members of the public and all walks of life stopped by on business or just to chat. Hearing their stories over the years, I gained insight I never had to the issues surrounding my home county.

Several years, jobs and locations later I again found myself working at a newspaper, this time the Columbia Daily Tribune.

I was hired as a news clerk in March 2019. Today, my responsibilities are basically the same but with a different title — content producer. While I am not in the public eye like the editors, reporters and photographers, I enjoy helping the newsroom function in a support role. My tasks vary from scheduling submitted content to writing briefs and short stories to ordering office supplies.

Why you went into journalism?

While my introduction to journalism stemmed from a need for employment, my supportive coworkers and the job at the Democrat News inspired me to truly love the newspaper. And it helped me hone the experience and skills required to be a news clerk/content producer later at the Tribune. When I first started here, I did very little writing, but over the years I have been assigned more and more, so hopefully that means I’m doing something right.

Favorite thing about Columbia?

I really like how vibrant Columbia is. Even during difficult times there is an aura of compassion and caring. So many individuals and non-profits work hard to help with the many social issues we see in our community, and strive to create an atmosphere of welcomeness and inclusion. I have met some truly impressive people who I am lucky to now call friends.

Favorite moment on the job?

It’s incredibly difficult to define a favorite moment because I’ve had so many. In the pre-pandemic days, some of my favorite moments were during simple, everyday conversations with coworkers. While many of them have pursued different paths since then, I still remember those talks fondly. However, every time the reporters or photographers break a story or win an award, I feel like as a member of the team I was part of that.

Favorite place in town?

There are so many. The farmers market is great and I am extremely appreciative that we have one with so many vendors. I also like Shakespeare’s Pizza, Las Margaritas and Main Squeeze. Non-food wise, I enjoy Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area. I’m also a pinball enthusiast so Silverball is another favorite place.

Favorite hobby outside of the office?

One of my favorite things to do is swim and take float trips on scenic rivers. Unfortunately, my favorite rivers are all some distance away in Southeast Missouri, so I have not had the time to visit them in a while. In my opinion, the best rivers to float are Black, Current, Jacks Fork and Eleven Point. Other hobbies include playing video games and hanging out with my cats. In addition, I’m a huge music fan and listen to everything, but my favorite genre is definitely metal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love Columbia, "Miracles Happen"

"We call ourselves the intersection of needs and resources because people call with needs and people offer resources." -- JANE WILLIAMS, executive director of Love Columbia, on the network of community partners who help those who are struggling each and every day with any number of situations that are out of their control July 11, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local art piece stolen from Business Loop Wednesday morning

An art piece from the Business Loop Street Art Project was stolen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by The Loop. At approximately 3 a.m., “Untitled Work” by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East, said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop Community Improvement District.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Fredericktown, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Health officials watch Mid-Mo Covid cases

Covid cases are back on the increase in Mid – Missouri. Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte …. Numbers on the Cole County Health website show, that in the week leading up to last week, the county had 133 – Covid positives and 83 – breakthrough cases. Boone County reported 395 – new cases of COVID-19.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
abc17news.com

Details released on MU’s settlement with former assistant football coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will pay former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley $200,000 to settle an 18-month long lawsuit. ABC 17 News received a copy of the settlement agreement between the two sides. It states that an agreement was reached on July 6, which is about a week before the case was set to go to court. In addition to the $200,000, MU will also pay $70,000 to Dooley's lawyers.
COLUMBIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

New tanning center and restaurant to open on Main Street

Owners of the Up in Smoke Food Shack have announced plans to open a tanning center and restaurant at 304 S. Main Street. After purchasing the property, owners Ronnie Woods and Rhiannion Wilkerson said that the building is being renovated. “The tanning salon is the primary focus right now,” said...
VANDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

164 Big Bear Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to Big Bear Estates; a little piece of heaven nestled in a protective cove with stunning main channel views. As you drive into the Estates, you will immediately note that you are not entering into the typical cookie-cutter subdivision. This home is no exception. With 143 feet of lakefront, this lovely cottage-style home actually sits on a lot and a half, making it ideal for adding a garage, extra parking, and/or an extension onto the home. With 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, and an open floor plan, this home has everything you need in a lakefront retreat with plenty of room for family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows allow plenty of natural light to spill in, providing lovely lake vistas throughout the home. The tongue & groove wood ceilings throughout are highlighted by beautiful exposed beams giving the home a true lake feel. Set up your personal tour today!
LAKE OZARK, MO
abc17news.com

Police search for missing Lake Ozark lawyer

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Law enforcement is searching for Brian Byrd, 50, of Lake Ozark. Byrd was last seen in a black Lexus on Sunday leaving his residence off of Sweetwater Dr in Lake Ozark in Camden County. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate EBOZ4G. He was last seen...
LAKE OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Francois Mountains#The Newsroom#Meet The Tribune#University Of Missouri St#The Democrat News#Democrat
krcgtv.com

Another officer assaulted at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Department of Corrections officials confirmed another corrections officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center was assaulted Tuesday morning. The attack comes on the heels of another assault on a staff member Sunday. A spokesperson says the two assault incidents do not appear to be related. The spokesperson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Psychology
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

6452 Red Barn Rd, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy