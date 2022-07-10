This is why fading mural in downtown Topeka will get new inclusive, welcoming art in its place

A new eye-catching mural is in the plans for the south side of Olive Café, a Mediterranean restaurant that will open soon at 935 S. Kansas Ave.

The mural will depict Kansas' state bird, the meadowlark, perched on an olive branch. In the background are Middle Eastern geometric patterns. A star in the upper right-hand corner represents the one on Topeka's flag.

Painting begins this week.

Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing and communication for the Greater Topeka Partnership, and Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., reached out to café owner Tony Mashaal to make it happen.

Ross and Friedman had been discussing replacing the aging mural, which was painted in 2008.

"He just texted me, and said, 'We need people, when they say Topeka, they think Olive Café,'" said Mashaal, who had been hoping to change the mural sometime in the future. 'We want tourists, when it comes to Topeka, to say do you know this café?'" Mashaal said Ross told him.

At the same time Ross and Friedman were reaching out to Judith White, owner of Looking Glass Tattoo & Gallery.

"I was tasked by the Greater Topeka Partnership to create a mural that kind of represented sort of a new direction, a new positive direction for downtown," she said. "And we really talked about making something that was inclusive and welcoming.

"We thought, 'Oh, well, this is a perfect opportunity to kind of blend cultures a little bit.'"

Mashaal, who was born in Egypt, traveled around the Middle East and Mediterranean before settling in Kansas. He plans to open an eatery with authentic fare he grew up eating and prepares himself.

An older, well-worn mural wasn't as inviting for the café

Mashaal was blown away by the offer to change the mural for free.

"When I saw (the older mural) in the beginning, I was like, OK, I'm gonna open first because the remodel is too much inside the restaurant, too," he said. "And then in the future, I'm gonna have to do something about this."

"And then they just told me like after two, three days," Mashaal said. "I don't know if you read my mind."

Mashaal also mentioned flags in different languages to welcome guests.

"So it's gonna look really nice," he said.

The older mural has been well-documented by the new muralist

The mural will replace the one that was painted by schoolchildren depicting Topeka's future in 2008. White took extensive pictures of it to preserve it for posterity.

"We made sure to document that really well because it is just a delightful little scene," White said. "So yeah, it just had a lot of damage and fading on it. And of course we can't reproduce what those fifth-graders were thinking fairly very easily."

White plans to start by whitening out the background, then adding a dark blue hue on which to build. She hopes to add gold leafing to the golden geometric designs so that it will really pop.

Mashaal's plans for opening his business are going smoothly, and a grand opening is in the works for the start of August.

Catheryn Hrenchir is a feature writer for The Topeka-Capital Journal. She can be reached at chrenchir.gannett.com or (785) 817-6383.