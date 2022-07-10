ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

This is why fading mural in downtown Topeka will get new inclusive, welcoming art in its place

By Catheryn Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18G7Vh_0gagq5CL00

A new eye-catching mural is in the plans for the south side of Olive Café, a Mediterranean restaurant that will open soon at 935 S. Kansas Ave.

The mural will depict Kansas' state bird, the meadowlark, perched on an olive branch. In the background are Middle Eastern geometric patterns. A star in the upper right-hand corner represents the one on Topeka's flag.

Painting begins this week.

Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing and communication for the Greater Topeka Partnership, and Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., reached out to café owner Tony Mashaal to make it happen.

Ross and Friedman had been discussing replacing the aging mural, which was painted in 2008.

"He just texted me, and said, 'We need people, when they say Topeka, they think Olive Café,'" said Mashaal, who had been hoping to change the mural sometime in the future. 'We want tourists, when it comes to Topeka, to say do you know this café?'" Mashaal said Ross told him.

At the same time Ross and Friedman were reaching out to Judith White, owner of Looking Glass Tattoo & Gallery.

"I was tasked by the Greater Topeka Partnership to create a mural that kind of represented sort of a new direction, a new positive direction for downtown," she said. "And we really talked about making something that was inclusive and welcoming.

"We thought, 'Oh, well, this is a perfect opportunity to kind of blend cultures a little bit.'"

Mashaal, who was born in Egypt, traveled around the Middle East and Mediterranean before settling in Kansas. He plans to open an eatery with authentic fare he grew up eating and prepares himself.

An older, well-worn mural wasn't as inviting for the café

Mashaal was blown away by the offer to change the mural for free.

"When I saw (the older mural) in the beginning, I was like, OK, I'm gonna open first because the remodel is too much inside the restaurant, too," he said. "And then in the future, I'm gonna have to do something about this."

"And then they just told me like after two, three days," Mashaal said. "I don't know if you read my mind."

Mashaal also mentioned flags in different languages to welcome guests.

"So it's gonna look really nice," he said.

The older mural has been well-documented by the new muralist

The mural will replace the one that was painted by schoolchildren depicting Topeka's future in 2008. White took extensive pictures of it to preserve it for posterity.

"We made sure to document that really well because it is just a delightful little scene," White said. "So yeah, it just had a lot of damage and fading on it. And of course we can't reproduce what those fifth-graders were thinking fairly very easily."

White plans to start by whitening out the background, then adding a dark blue hue on which to build. She hopes to add gold leafing to the golden geometric designs so that it will really pop.

Mashaal's plans for opening his business are going smoothly, and a grand opening is in the works for the start of August.

Catheryn Hrenchir is a feature writer for The Topeka-Capital Journal. She can be reached at chrenchir.gannett.com or (785) 817-6383.

Comments / 2

Mimi Woolery Baba
3d ago

The new mural is beautiful!! Topeka should take the example of Shenandoah Iowa who has an art camp every summer. The kids have a community project every summer. They paint a mural somewhere downtown. There are tiles depicting someone's art on the posts by the trees downtown. Topeka should adapt this as well. It will make downtown more beautiful and inclusive. Celebrate Art and Artists!!

Reply
2
Related
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Radius Brewing ownership looking forward to impending expansion

Emporia’s popular brewery and restaurant Radius Brewing is expanding its operations soon. Radius recently acquired a second building where it is looking to move a large portion of its brewing operations in the coming months. The new location at 17 West Fourth formerly served as the home of Spic-N-Span cleaners.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Fiesta Mexicana celebrates big turnout at kickoff event, gears up for main Oakland event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Mexicana organizers are celebrating after the first-ever kickoff event brought thousands to downtown Topeka. Alicia Guerrero-Chavez stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us about how organizers are now getting ready for the main event in the Oakland neighborhood. Fiesta Mexicana starts Thursday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. One […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas crop artist creates tribute to 'Stranger Things' character

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - There's a new piece of crop art in Indiana, thanks to renowned Kansas crop artist Stan Herd. Warning: Spoilers ahead. The official "Stranger Things" social media accounts posted a tribute to Eddie Munson. Netflix said on its website that Stan Herd memorialized Eddie, played by Joe Quinn, with an art piece that spans nearly one acre and is made entirely of materials from the earth.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June. Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly reopened eatery in Oakland is serving up authentic Mexican dishes and freshly made tortillas. Restaurante Oaxaqueno - named after the Mexican state the owners hale from - is a family-run business originally opened on E 6th St. and then moved to its current location at 2500 NE Seward Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans. Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.
TOPEKA, KS
Startland News

How a historic Roman Catholic private school became ‘the queerest hotel in Kansas’

With its claim to fame as the first incorporated city in Kansas, Leavenworth is a hidden treasure of historical sites, said Ilan Salzberg, but its significance does not end within its past, as the vibrant town has still so much to offer. “Leavenworth is a really cool town that I think commonly gets overlooked. People The post How a historic Roman Catholic private school became ‘the queerest hotel in Kansas’ appeared first on Startland News.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Topeka-based company agrees to expansion deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an agreement to expand Topeka Foundry & Iron Works (TFI) on Wednesday. The company’s expansion is expected to result in a $210,500,000 economic impact over 10 years. Topeka Foundry and Iron Works...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Mural#Fading#Food Drink#Downtown Topeka Inc
WIBW

Former church approved to become a daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wendy’s to raise money for funeral of murdered Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a. Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBW

Water main break completely closes 7th St. at Medford Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has completely closed 7th St. at Medford Ave. as crews work to repair it. The City of Topeka says as of 10 a.m. on July 13, SW 7th St. is now completely closed at SW Medford Ave. due to a water main break. It said the street is offset and the break has happened at the intersection of 7th and the north portion of Medford.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bonds issued for construction of apartment complex at former Ramada West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved bonds for construction on the property housing the former Ramada West Hotel. $24.5 million dollars in revenue bonds were issued to FlyWheel Capital for the construction of an apartment complex at 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. The resolution states the developer and its investors are responsible for the cost of the bonds, leaving no responsibility for the city to cover the expenses.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence resident has made a $10 million commitment to the Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation. Dana Anderson, a Kansas native and University of Kansas graduate, has promised half of the amount be given as a gift to be paid over the next several years to support the hospital’s strategic priorities. The other half will be included in an endowed fund for the same purpose.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy