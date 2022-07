Today (July 12, 2022) is the registration deadline to participate in the “Goats, Grazing and More” pasture walk this weekend near Midland. You’ll see how the England Family has improved their landscape by grazing goats, cattle and poultry to best use their natural resources. You’ll hear firsthand from the Englands and two other producers about how the different species graze, what it’s like to have them together in the same paddocks or when it might be good to separate the species.

MIDLAND, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO